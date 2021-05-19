Kia America Debuts in US.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kia America Debuts in US.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Name replaces Kia Motors America as part of Kia Corporation Global Brand Strategy

Move based on Kia Corporation global brand strategy ushers new era for Kia in America; signifies evolving brand and EV strategy for fast-growing automaker

- Kia America replaces Kia Motors America. Kia North America replaces Kia Motors North America

- Global Kia logo to be adopted model by model in U.S. market

- New name coincides with NA debut of all-new 2022 EV6 EV

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the January global reveal of Kia's dynamic new logo and brand relaunch, Kia Motors America is using the North American debut of its transformative electric vehicle, the EV6, to officially adopt the global Kia Plan S strategy and change its corporate name to Kia America. The new name is the most visible component of a complete brand transformation and follows Kia Motors Corporation's recent change of name to Kia Corporation.

Plan S, or Plan Shift, is Kia's ambitious $25 billion transformative strategy. Plan S includes sustainable mobility, delivery vehicles and personal transport solutions through Kia's PBV platform as well as developing Kia's Mobility as a Service strategy. Plan S will also see the launch of 11 EVs on a global basis by 2026. The first advanced-platform EV as part of Plan S will be the EV6, set to go on sale in U.S. in early 2022.

"This is an important and inspiring time in Kia's history," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia America and Kia North America. "On a global scale, our brand is sharpening its identity, and defining a sustainable, purposeful strategy within existing, new and to-be -developed vehicle segments as well as larger efforts we are now ready to pursue. Today's announcement signals that Kia in the US is fully aligned with Kia Corporation's global strategy and primed for continued success."

Kia America Debuts in US.

The new logo resembles a handwritten signature and will continue to roll out on all 2022 vehicles. The design of the new logo is simple but dramatically effective: the rising movement of the two diagonal strokes are accentuated by beveled ends and reveals an unexpected subtext, "Ki," or "to rise." Narrow connections between the characters emphasize the power and energy of movement, and the wide proportions of the three vertical pillars reinforce stability and provide a confident and balanced appearance.

The new strategy announcement comes as Kia celebrate two consecutive best-ever US sales months in March and April, 2021.

Kia America forms part of Kia North America, which includes Kia America's headquarters in Irvine, CA and Kia's manufacturing facility in West Point, GA. Kia North America also includes the brand's presence in Canada and Mexico, including the manufacturing facility in Nuevo Len, Mexico. Kia Corporation operates the Kia Design Center America in Irvine, CA and R&D facilities across the U.S.

Kia America about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.

For media information and content, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-debuts-in-us-301294433.html

SOURCE Kia America

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment