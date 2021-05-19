Logo
Salem Investment Counselors Inc Buys ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Green Brick Partners Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Dycom Industries Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Marvell Technology Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Winston-salem, NC, based Investment company Salem Investment Counselors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Green Brick Partners Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Magna International Inc, Bioventus Inc, sells Dycom Industries Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Kellogg Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Salem Investment Counselors Inc owns 870 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salem+investment+counselors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,085,295 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 392,030 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,131 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
  4. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 271,942 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,897 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
New Purchase: Bioventus Inc (BVS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Bioventus Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.49 and $19.21, with an estimated average price of $14.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 173,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (MGTX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $15.62. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 125,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II (KCAC.U)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $11.41, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 162,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in The Simply Good Foods Co. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $29.8. The stock is now traded at around $33.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 492.91%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 185,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Green Brick Partners Inc by 93.68%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $21.31. The stock is now traded at around $22.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 577,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 1346.93%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $132.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 34,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Magna International Inc (MGA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 5652.50%. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $96.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 142.36%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 392,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 197,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund. The sale prices were between $27.69 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $31.09.

Sold Out: Viemed Healthcare Inc (VMD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $7.86 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $9.42.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

Reduced: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc reduced to a holding in Dycom Industries Inc by 76.25%. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $100.78, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $90.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Salem Investment Counselors Inc still held 61,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.93%. The sale prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Salem Investment Counselors Inc still held 24,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Kellogg Co (K)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc reduced to a holding in Kellogg Co by 63.62%. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Salem Investment Counselors Inc still held 18,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 49.31%. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Salem Investment Counselors Inc still held 52,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U by 81.02%. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $19.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Salem Investment Counselors Inc still held 21,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 94.64%. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Salem Investment Counselors Inc still held 240 shares as of 2021-03-31.



