Salem Investment Counselors Inc Buys ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Green Brick Partners Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Dycom Industries Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Marvell Technology Inc

- New Purchases: BVS, MGTX, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, SMPL, ONEQ, MGNI, ACRE, ARKG, CRY, TAN, REGN, AXAS, ACAC, ADPT, AGCO, AGEN, KURIU, AMAT, ARCT, ANET, APAM, ASPL, ATKR, AZZ, BBY, BMRN, BNTX, BKNG, BC, AI, CSV, CFAC, CCV, CCVI.U, XEC, CIDM, KOF, CDXS, CTSH, CNOB, CSGP, DISH, DSEY, DFIN, DBL, EMN, EBS, FIVG, EVR, EVH, EXPE, FITB, INBK, FIW, FTCS, QCLN, FVD, FE, FBC, FOXA, FCX, GRMN, GMS, GDDY, HROW, HEXO, HSBC, IAA, IIPR, NSP, PDBC, RPV, ESGE, SLV, IUSB, ESGU, TLT, EMB, IGSB, EFG, EFV, ITB, JPST, JBL, JKS, KRA, LMND, LUMN, MSGE, MCK, MTH, MAA, MITK, IIF, NEPH, NOK, LEV, NOG, NCLH, NOV, NTNX, NMZ, ON, ORLY, OSCR, PLTR, PLRX, PRIM, DGX, QRTEA, SEM, SDC, TLMD, IPOD, IPOE, SONY, SHC, BIL, RUN, TWO, UEIC, VUZI, WSO, YALA, ZG, ZOM, ZUO,
- Added Positions: EMQQ, GRBK, KMB, MGA, ET, BABA, PFE, QCOM, EPD, MRK, FISV, LLY, SCHM, BRK.B, JPM, KBH, LEN, LOW, PINS, SCHX, SCHF, GOOG, AMZN, T, BAC, CCI, ISRG, NVDA, ROP, FOUR, AMD, BMY, CRWD, FB, FLO, HON, IRM, SCHA, SQ, TTWO, WRK, AMLP, AVLR, AVTR, BIDU, STZ, DIS, EW, ITOT, MMP, RIO, SCHR, TOT, TRTN, UNH, VB, VYM, ABBV, CAT, COMM, ETN, EQC, GM, GSLC, HCA, HD, IBM, PGX, IEFA, QUAL, IVV, SHY, IJR, MA, MCD, NEE, MINT, CRM, SCHD, XLV, NOW, XBI, SPLK, TWTR, VO, VBK, VZ, VMW, WM, WFC, ADBE, AKTS, ALB, ALL, AYX, AAL, AEP, AXP, AMGN, BUD, ANTM, ARCC, AUPH, BDX, AVGO, CDNS, KMX, CNC, CRL, CI, CPRT, GLW, CSX, DHI, DAL, DEO, DG, DLTR, DOV, EBAY, EA, EOG, ES, FSLR, F, FTNT, FTV, GIS, GPC, FINX, GS, ITW, NGVT, QQQ, IQV, IEMG, EEMV, IJH, TIP, LQD, USMV, HYG, USIG, IHI, EFAV, HDV, GOVT, KEY, KWEB, KR, LH, LRCX, LULU, LYFT, LYB, MDT, MGM, MS, NTRS, NOC, NVS, OKTA, ORCL, BOND, PPG, TQQQ, QRVO, O, SLB, FNDX, SCHV, SCHE, XLE, SONO, SSB, JNK, SDY, SSNC, SWK, SBUX, SYY, TSM, TXN, TMO, TOL, UBER, VFC, VOT, VGK, VWO, VTEB, VIGI, VSPR, VIAV, ZM,
- Reduced Positions: DY, VPL, K, DISCA, AMJ, AMT, UI, BCPC, C, VTRS, MMM, BA, EEM, DMTK, PM, PHM, RKT, TDOC, ACN, CGC, INTC, KMI, PYPL, RTX, GXC, V, CARR, CL, DUK, DT, ENB, XOM, HUN, LGF.B, OTIS, ROKU, SNAP, VTV, MGK, MO, ABC, ADI, TLRY, TLRY, APPN, ARKK, ASML, AZN, ADP, BYND, BIIB, BLK, BSX, BP, CHTR, CVX, CB, CLX, CMCSA, CMA, COP, DHR, DVN, DFS, D, DOW, DBX, ENPH, FDX, GD, GILD, HLF, HIW, INTU, IAU, DVY, EFA, IWS, MTUM, IJJ, IWB, KHC, LHX, LSI, LIN, LOB, LMT, NFLX, NEM, NEA, ORI, OLLI, OKE, OGI, PANW, PAYX, PKI, PSX, SMG, SE, SIGI, SHOP, SNOW, GLD, SYK, TMUS, TGT, TSLA, UPS, URI, USB, USFD, BIV, VUG, VEA, VGT, VRTX, WBA, WEC, EAD, WKHS, ZTS,
- Sold Out: CHNG, MRVL, ALXN, CCD, CERN, VMD, CTSO, UERX, TSN, TLRY, TLRY, THO, TTD, THQ, TEL, SFIX, SPIB, SNA, SNY, RDS.B, RNG, PDI, TSCO, TREX, TWLO, JWN, UA, VONV, VGIT, VCSH, VIAC, DGS, WIX, WPX, XEL, ZION, HBAN, AFL, APD, ACB, BAND, COCP, WISH, DXCM, DKS, EV, ELMD, ETSY, FSLY, FDL, FSK, PBCT, IDXX, XMLV, PKW, VLUE, IJS, KDP, LAKE, LGF.A, MTB, NICE, AXOA, 4LT1, SRVR,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,085,295 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 392,030 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,131 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 271,942 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,897 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Bioventus Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.49 and $19.21, with an estimated average price of $14.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 173,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (MGTX)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $15.62. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 125,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II (KCAC.U)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $11.41, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 162,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II (KCAC.U)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $11.41, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 162,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II (KCAC.U)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $11.41, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 162,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in The Simply Good Foods Co. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $29.8. The stock is now traded at around $33.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 492.91%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 185,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Green Brick Partners Inc by 93.68%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $21.31. The stock is now traded at around $22.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 577,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 1346.93%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $132.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 34,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 5652.50%. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $96.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 142.36%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 392,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 197,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund. The sale prices were between $27.69 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $31.09.Sold Out: Viemed Healthcare Inc (VMD)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $7.86 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $9.42.Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.Reduced: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc reduced to a holding in Dycom Industries Inc by 76.25%. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $100.78, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $90.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Salem Investment Counselors Inc still held 61,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.93%. The sale prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Salem Investment Counselors Inc still held 24,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Kellogg Co (K)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc reduced to a holding in Kellogg Co by 63.62%. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Salem Investment Counselors Inc still held 18,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 49.31%. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Salem Investment Counselors Inc still held 52,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U by 81.02%. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $19.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Salem Investment Counselors Inc still held 21,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 94.64%. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Salem Investment Counselors Inc still held 240 shares as of 2021-03-31.
