Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Buys Veolia Environnement SA, American Tower Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Sempra Energy, Sprout Social Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Veolia Environnement SA, American Tower Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Visa Inc, sells Oracle Corp, Sempra Energy, Sprout Social Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc owns 143 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kelly+lawrence+w+%26+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 239,335 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.43%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 95,785 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.15%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,297 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.49%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 71,748 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.20%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 73,415 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.60%
New Purchase: Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Veolia Environnement SA. The purchase prices were between $24.58 and $28.51, with an estimated average price of $26.96. The stock is now traded at around $31.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 419,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hexcel Corp (HXL)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Hexcel Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 89,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boswell (JG) Co (BWEL)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Boswell (JG) Co. The purchase prices were between $579 and $718, with an estimated average price of $642.7. The stock is now traded at around $748.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1376.5 and $1515, with an estimated average price of $1428.56. The stock is now traded at around $1446.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPMPH.PFD)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $25.39 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 88120.00%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 44,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.43%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 239,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 46.49%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 10,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 62.60%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 73,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $243.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 95,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 55.67%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 117,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4.

Sold Out: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Sprout Social Inc. The sale prices were between $47.23 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $62.95.

Sold Out: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52.

Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:

