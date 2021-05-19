Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Buys Veolia Environnement SA, American Tower Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Sempra Energy, Sprout Social Inc

- New Purchases: VEOEY, HXL, BWEL, WFCPL.PFD, ABT, JPMPH.PFD, MITTPB.PFD, AWR, NSC, TSLA, INFO, ISRG, ETPPD.PFD, OLED, BP, STT, CWT, WBA, ZM, MMC, ECL, IBM, GS, LOW, XM, SBSW, C, MITTPA.PFD, GMLPF.PFD, PMTPA.PFD, CMCSA, MA, STZ, ED, PEG, COFPH.PFD, WYNN, GWPH, BAX, FNV, TDY, EPD, BUD, FTRCQ, U, BK, TRP, RIO, DLR, NKE,
- Added Positions: AMT, AAPL, GOOGL, V, PYPL, FISV, COF, COST, ROP, DHR, ALB, JNJ, RGA, HD, BR, ICE, DIS, IQV, FLIR, PEP, PG, HUM, MRK, WWD, AMAT, CVX, AMD, CRM, MSFT, GOOG, EW, JPM, NSRGY, ABBV, CSCO, UNM, T, GILD, AFL, PFE, INTC, MCD, VRTX, AMZN, GE, KO, AMGN, NEE, DOW, ZTS, XOM, BA, ADBE, AVY, SLB, SCHW, VZ, KHC, SNY, EXAS, REGN, VTRS,
- Reduced Positions: ORCL, MMM, HON, PINS, ETSY, TWTR, HAL, VFC,
- Sold Out: SRE, SPT, OGE, APA,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 239,335 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.43%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 95,785 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.15%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,297 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.49%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 71,748 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.20%
- Visa Inc (V) - 73,415 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.60%
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Veolia Environnement SA. The purchase prices were between $24.58 and $28.51, with an estimated average price of $26.96. The stock is now traded at around $31.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 419,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hexcel Corp (HXL)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Hexcel Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 89,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boswell (JG) Co (BWEL)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Boswell (JG) Co. The purchase prices were between $579 and $718, with an estimated average price of $642.7. The stock is now traded at around $748.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1376.5 and $1515, with an estimated average price of $1428.56. The stock is now traded at around $1446.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPMPH.PFD)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $25.39 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 88120.00%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 44,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.43%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 239,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 46.49%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 10,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 62.60%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 73,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $243.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 95,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 55.67%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 117,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4.Sold Out: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Sprout Social Inc. The sale prices were between $47.23 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $62.95.Sold Out: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52.Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.
