Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Buys Veolia Environnement SA, American Tower Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Sempra Energy, Sprout Social Inc

Investment company Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Veolia Environnement SA, American Tower Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Visa Inc, sells Oracle Corp, Sempra Energy, Sprout Social Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc owns 143 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 239,335 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.43% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 95,785 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.15% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,297 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.49% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 71,748 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.20% Visa Inc (V) - 73,415 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.60%

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Veolia Environnement SA. The purchase prices were between $24.58 and $28.51, with an estimated average price of $26.96. The stock is now traded at around $31.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 419,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Hexcel Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 89,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Boswell (JG) Co. The purchase prices were between $579 and $718, with an estimated average price of $642.7. The stock is now traded at around $748.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1376.5 and $1515, with an estimated average price of $1428.56. The stock is now traded at around $1446.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $25.39 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 88120.00%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 44,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.43%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 239,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 46.49%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 10,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 62.60%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 73,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $243.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 95,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 55.67%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 117,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Sprout Social Inc. The sale prices were between $47.23 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $62.95.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.