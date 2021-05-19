Abingworth LLP Buys Adicet Bio Inc, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Abingworth LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Adicet Bio Inc, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abingworth LLP. As of 2021Q1, Abingworth LLP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Abingworth LLP.
Abingworth LLP's Undervalued Stocks
Abingworth LLP's Top Growth Companies
Abingworth LLP's High Yield stocks
Stocks that Abingworth LLP keeps buying
- Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) - 4,168,718 shares, 33.51% of the total portfolio.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) - 1,203,135 shares, 18.39% of the total portfolio.
- Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) - 1,615,385 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Verona Pharma PLC (VRNA) - 2,457,499 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio.
- Sientra Inc (SIEN) - 2,390,843 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio.
Abingworth LLP initiated holding in Adicet Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.56%. The holding were 1,615,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Abingworth LLP initiated holding in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.63 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $7.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 229,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.
