Abingworth LLP Buys Adicet Bio Inc, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Abingworth LLP Current Portfolio ) buys Adicet Bio Inc, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abingworth LLP. As of 2021Q1, Abingworth LLP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Abingworth LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abingworth+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) - 4,168,718 shares, 33.51% of the total portfolio. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) - 1,203,135 shares, 18.39% of the total portfolio. Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) - 1,615,385 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Verona Pharma PLC (VRNA) - 2,457,499 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Sientra Inc (SIEN) - 2,390,843 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio.

Abingworth LLP initiated holding in Adicet Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.56%. The holding were 1,615,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abingworth LLP initiated holding in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.63 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $7.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 229,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.