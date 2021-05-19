Sandler Capital Management Buys Sonos Inc, Microsoft Corp, Agilent Technologies Inc, Sells Ansys Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Entegris Inc

New Purchases: SONO, MSFT, A, RVLV, BRKS, AOS, CME, WAT, CLH, AMAT, BHP, WLK, FOUR, FB, CAE, AYI, ACM, TECK, URI, MEG, SHW, EXPE, LULU, ADI, SWKS, MA, LRCX, IQV, MU, PINS, INMD, NOW, CGNX, NVST, CB, STLD, IPGP, EL, MP, PNC, LII, LPX, ZS, PACB, NOC, AAPL, ESTC, EXAS, CCI,

New York, NY, based Investment company Sandler Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Sonos Inc, Microsoft Corp, Agilent Technologies Inc, Revolve Group Inc, Brooks Automation Inc, sells Ansys Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Entegris Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sandler Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Sandler Capital Management owns 102 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 198,321 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47% Sonos Inc (SONO) - 1,397,810 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 163,230 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. New Position Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 193,391 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.30% Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - 77,120 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.55%

Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $34.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 1,397,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 163,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $128.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 172,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 475,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $90.93, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $91.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 255,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $60.8. The stock is now traded at around $68.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 297,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 58.55%. The purchase prices were between $314.62 and $411, with an estimated average price of $365.46. The stock is now traded at around $400.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 77,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 211.43%. The purchase prices were between $116.85 and $203.51, with an estimated average price of $156.52. The stock is now traded at around $123.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 109,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 130.04%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $118.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 140,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 77.11%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $243.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 83,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 96.72%. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $267.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 193,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04.

Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.

Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29.

Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $118.18 and $146.73, with an estimated average price of $133.28.

Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23.

Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78.