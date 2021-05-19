Sandler Capital Management Buys Sonos Inc, Microsoft Corp, Agilent Technologies Inc, Sells Ansys Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Entegris Inc

- New Purchases: SONO, MSFT, A, RVLV, BRKS, AOS, CME, WAT, CLH, AMAT, BHP, WLK, FOUR, FB, CAE, AYI, ACM, TECK, URI, MEG, SHW, EXPE, LULU, ADI, SWKS, MA, LRCX, IQV, MU, PINS, INMD, NOW, CGNX, NVST, CB, STLD, IPGP, EL, MP, PNC, LII, LPX, ZS, PACB, NOC, AAPL, ESTC, EXAS, CCI,
- Added Positions: TECH, AXON, TER, PYPL, LH, IPHI, EXPO, V, DGX, CRL, AMD, CRWD, NVDA, NUAN, CREE, EGP, NEWR, CDNS,
- Reduced Positions: ANSS, TSM, ENTG, MKSI, DHR, FDX, FICO, STE, ABC, NXPI, AKAM, VMC, SNPS, TREX, BLFS, TKR, TTEK,
- Sold Out: RIO, IJK, TRU, PTC, SWK, MXIM, HOLX, EFX, SAM, DHI, SPGI, MTH, GLD, QCOM, KSU, WST, HUBS,
For the details of SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sandler+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 198,321 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47%
- Sonos Inc (SONO) - 1,397,810 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 163,230 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 193,391 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.30%
- Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - 77,120 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.55%
Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $34.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 1,397,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 163,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $128.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 172,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)
Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 475,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)
Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $90.93, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $91.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 255,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)
Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $60.8. The stock is now traded at around $68.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 297,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 58.55%. The purchase prices were between $314.62 and $411, with an estimated average price of $365.46. The stock is now traded at around $400.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 77,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)
Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 211.43%. The purchase prices were between $116.85 and $203.51, with an estimated average price of $156.52. The stock is now traded at around $123.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 109,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 130.04%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $118.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 140,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 77.11%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $243.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 83,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 96.72%. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $267.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Inphi Corp (IPHI)
Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 193,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04.Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)
Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29.Sold Out: PTC Inc (PTC)
Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $118.18 and $146.73, with an estimated average price of $133.28.Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23.Sold Out: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT. Also check out:
1. SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment