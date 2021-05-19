Logo
General Re New England Asset Management Inc Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Farmington, CT, based Investment company General Re New England Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo, Southwest Airlines Co, EOG Resources Inc, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Carter's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, General Re New England Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, General Re New England Asset Management Inc owns 166 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GENERAL RE NEW ENGLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/general+re+new+england+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GENERAL RE NEW ENGLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 20,473,491 shares, 49.02% of the total portfolio.
  2. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 17,707,371 shares, 19.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
  3. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 22,751,400 shares, 17.25% of the total portfolio.
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 254,520 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  5. Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 1,993,011 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

General Re New England Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

General Re New England Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $120.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

General Re New England Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $369.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

General Re New England Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $311.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

General Re New England Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06. The stock is now traded at around $99.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

General Re New England Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

General Re New England Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.09%. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $121.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 139,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

General Re New England Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 131.90%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 53,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

General Re New England Asset Management Inc added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $82.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

General Re New England Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.92%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 152,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

General Re New England Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $94.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 75,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

General Re New England Asset Management Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 41.45%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $203.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

General Re New England Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.

Sold Out: Carter's Inc (CRI)

General Re New England Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $82.6 and $104.99, with an estimated average price of $92.55.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

General Re New England Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.



Here is the complete portfolio of GENERAL RE NEW ENGLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. GENERAL RE NEW ENGLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GENERAL RE NEW ENGLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GENERAL RE NEW ENGLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GENERAL RE NEW ENGLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
