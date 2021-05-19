Deerfield Management Co Buys Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Sells Nkarta Inc, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc, Oak Street Health Inc

- New Purchases: EWTX, NBIX, ORGO, OCDX, NUVB, HRC, XERS, PHVS, TIL, FOLD, KALV, WVE, CMRX, ANNX, RUBY, BVS, BLUE, AUTL, SGFY, WOOF, REVHU, CMIIU, INNV, IMCR, GRCL, SNSE, OHPAU, LABP,
- Added Positions: BSX, DFPH, ZBH, DFHT, MOH, LUNG, VTRS, SILK, ATEC, AHCO, OMI, INZY, PROF, RETA, ITMR, PCRX, PMVP, BDTX, CNST, ONCR, AMWL, CYTK, RVMD, DYN,
- Reduced Positions: SWTX, BIIB, CNC, XLRN, BCRX, FATE, VIVO, BPMC, RYTM, OLMA, LUMO, BKD, IMRA, AERI, PACB, PTGX, PBYI,
- Sold Out: NKTX, OSH, DFPHU, AXNX, QDEL, EDIT, NUVA, KOD, STTK, ACCD, OSUR, PRAX, TARA, OXFD, ALGS, VAPO, SEM, CDAK, BMRN, SRRK, AVRO, OM, SIEN, TSHA, ARVN, CERE, EAR, MASS, VCEL, FUSN, NEOS,
For the details of DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deerfield+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT CO
- Viatris Inc (VTRS) - 17,224,000 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.54%
- Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) - 3,933,137 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Centene Corp (CNC) - 1,985,619 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.29%
- Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) - 2,857,000 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 601.97%
- DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (DFPH) - 10,460,000 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.58%
Deerfield Management Co initiated holding in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $35.99, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 3,933,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
Deerfield Management Co initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $119.4, with an estimated average price of $105.01. The stock is now traded at around $93.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 725,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO)
Deerfield Management Co initiated holding in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.33 and $21.06, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 2,995,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX)
Deerfield Management Co initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.88 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $19.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 2,352,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB)
Deerfield Management Co initiated holding in Nuvation Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $11.15. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)
Deerfield Management Co initiated holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.84 and $111.38, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $110.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 279,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Deerfield Management Co added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 601.97%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 2,857,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (DFPH)
Deerfield Management Co added to a holding in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp by 91.58%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 10,460,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Deerfield Management Co added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 275.79%. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $166.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 357,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp (DFHT)
Deerfield Management Co added to a holding in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp by 98.28%. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $14.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 6,778,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)
Deerfield Management Co added to a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc by 85.42%. The purchase prices were between $202.54 and $243.1, with an estimated average price of $222.88. The stock is now traded at around $261.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 231,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)
Deerfield Management Co added to a holding in Pulmonx Corp by 102.16%. The purchase prices were between $44 and $67.54, with an estimated average price of $57.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 937,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Nkarta Inc (NKTX)
Deerfield Management Co sold out a holding in Nkarta Inc. The sale prices were between $31.33 and $59.61, with an estimated average price of $47.87.Sold Out: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)
Deerfield Management Co sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78.Sold Out: DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (DFPHU)
Deerfield Management Co sold out a holding in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $12.13, with an estimated average price of $11.11.Sold Out: Axonics Inc (AXNX)
Deerfield Management Co sold out a holding in Axonics Inc. The sale prices were between $49.14 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $54.38.Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Deerfield Management Co sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33.Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)
Deerfield Management Co sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98.
Here is the complete portfolio of DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT CO. Also check out:
1. DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT CO keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment