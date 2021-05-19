Oracle Investment Management Inc Buys Vir Biotechnology Inc, DermTech Inc, Capricor Therapeutics Inc, Sells Quidel Corp, Agenus Inc, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: VIR, CAPR, CDAK, SEM,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Oracle Investment Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Vir Biotechnology Inc, DermTech Inc, Capricor Therapeutics Inc, Codiak BioSciences Inc, Select Medical Holdings Corp, sells Quidel Corp, Agenus Inc, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Soleno Therapeutics Inc, Translate Bio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oracle Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Oracle Investment Management Inc owns 26 stocks with a total value of $661 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 2,123,271 shares, 21.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Quidel Corp (QDEL) - 1,090,309 shares, 21.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.03% Aspira Womens Health Inc (AWH) - 8,647,094 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. OPKO Health Inc (OPK) - 12,821,273 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) - 1,446,459 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.97%

Oracle Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $44.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 450,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oracle Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.63 and $7.93, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,999,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oracle Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Codiak BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.49 and $31.53, with an estimated average price of $21.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 545,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oracle Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.7 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $37.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oracle Investment Management Inc added to a holding in DermTech Inc by 58.57%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $36.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 713,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oracle Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc by 201.28%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $41.11. The stock is now traded at around $34.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 380,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oracle Investment Management Inc added to a holding in ContraFect Corp by 826.34%. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $6.68, with an estimated average price of $5.41. The stock is now traded at around $3.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,552,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oracle Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Amarin Corp PLC by 101.87%. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.74. The stock is now traded at around $4.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 2,084,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oracle Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Translate Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $16 and $34.33, with an estimated average price of $22.86.

Oracle Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Biolase Inc. The sale prices were between $0.47 and $1.5, with an estimated average price of $0.99.