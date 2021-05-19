Orleans Capital Management Corp Buys Johnson Controls International PLC, Chevron Corp, BlackRock Inc, Sells American Tower Corp, Progressive Corp, Mondelez International Inc

New Purchases: GOOGL, PSLV, AMAT,

GOOGL, PSLV, AMAT, Added Positions: JCI, CVX, BLK, SMH, BMY, PSX, PYPL, RTX, CAT, GS, XLC, TSCO, IHI, XLK, TGT, APD, T, CMCSA, VZ, BUD, TMO, LMT, SPDW, VUG, SPY,

JCI, CVX, BLK, SMH, BMY, PSX, PYPL, RTX, CAT, GS, XLC, TSCO, IHI, XLK, TGT, APD, T, CMCSA, VZ, BUD, TMO, LMT, SPDW, VUG, SPY, Reduced Positions: AMT, PGR, MDLZ, WM, AAPL, HD, AMZN, D, COST, PG, GLD, VTI, XLI, VIG, EPD, JPM, PLD, XLP, MSI, BTO, VNQ, PEP, KO, BAC, XLV,

AMT, PGR, MDLZ, WM, AAPL, HD, AMZN, D, COST, PG, GLD, VTI, XLI, VIG, EPD, JPM, PLD, XLP, MSI, BTO, VNQ, PEP, KO, BAC, XLV, Sold Out: EMR,

Investment company Orleans Capital Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Johnson Controls International PLC, Chevron Corp, BlackRock Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alphabet Inc, sells American Tower Corp, Progressive Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Waste Management Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orleans Capital Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Orleans Capital Management Corp owns 73 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,246 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 48,809 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,909 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 18,677 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.25% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 32,540 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 412.92%. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $63.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 23,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 40.21%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 24,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 24.95%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $840.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $86.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 104.58%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $243.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02.