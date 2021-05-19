Orleans Capital Management Corp Buys Johnson Controls International PLC, Chevron Corp, BlackRock Inc, Sells American Tower Corp, Progressive Corp, Mondelez International Inc

- New Purchases: GOOGL, PSLV, AMAT,
- Added Positions: JCI, CVX, BLK, SMH, BMY, PSX, PYPL, RTX, CAT, GS, XLC, TSCO, IHI, XLK, TGT, APD, T, CMCSA, VZ, BUD, TMO, LMT, SPDW, VUG, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: AMT, PGR, MDLZ, WM, AAPL, HD, AMZN, D, COST, PG, GLD, VTI, XLI, VIG, EPD, JPM, PLD, XLP, MSI, BTO, VNQ, PEP, KO, BAC, XLV,
- Sold Out: EMR,
For the details of ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orleans+capital+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,246 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 48,809 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,909 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 18,677 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.25%
- Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 32,540 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 171 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)
Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 412.92%. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $63.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 23,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 40.21%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 24,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 24.95%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $840.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $86.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 104.58%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $243.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02.
Here is the complete portfolio of ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:
1. ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment