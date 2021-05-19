Farr Miller & Washington Llc Buys Visa Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co

New Purchases: ADBE, IWD, VOOG, AXP, AMAT, DE, LLY, MCO, EWJ, IEUR, XLF, XLI, NTRS,

Investment company Farr Miller & Washington Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Adobe Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, International Business Machines Corp, Amdocs during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farr Miller & Washington Llc. As of 2021Q1, Farr Miller & Washington Llc owns 183 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 336,595 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 30,225 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 373,540 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 311,134 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 183,079 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%

Farr Miller & Washington Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $480.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $159.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $221.32 and $242.24, with an estimated average price of $232.86. The stock is now traded at around $241.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $194.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.79 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.03. The stock is now traded at around $58.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $323.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 6658.73%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 106,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 56.47%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 520,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553.17%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $413.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 33.69%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $231.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 22.61%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 196.68%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $248.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold out a holding in MIND C.T.I. Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.45 and $3.22, with an estimated average price of $2.8.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold out a holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $6.19 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.96.