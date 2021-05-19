Newfleet Asset Management, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, Lear Corp, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD In

New Purchases: SJNK, LEA,

SJNK, LEA, Added Positions: HYD,

HYD, Reduced Positions: JNK, HYG, EMB,

JNK, HYG, EMB, Sold Out: LQD,

Investment company Newfleet Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, Lear Corp, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Newfleet Asset Management, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 313,355 shares, 43.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.76% Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 1,055,897 shares, 37.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 41,040 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 88.68% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 21,458 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 96.78% VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 18,000 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 200.00%

Newfleet Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 33,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newfleet Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $194.2, with an estimated average price of $168.27. The stock is now traded at around $184.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 54 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newfleet Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newfleet Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27.