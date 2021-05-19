Karpus Management, Inc. Buys DNP Select Income Fund Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Twelve Seas Investment Co II, Sells DUFF & PHELPS UTILITYRPORATE BOND TRUST INC, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Investment company Karpus Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys DNP Select Income Fund Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Twelve Seas Investment Co II, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, African Gold Acquisition Corp, sells DUFF & PHELPS UTILITYRPORATE BOND TRUST INC, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Vanguard Growth ETF, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Karpus Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Karpus Management, Inc. owns 211 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK) - 13,753,751 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.34% Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) - 1,319,088 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.09% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 326,527 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 481,510 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,870,629 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.46%

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 7,367,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Twelve Seas Investment Co II. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 3,445,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 3,010,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,678,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lennox International Inc. The purchase prices were between $268.23 and $320.84, with an estimated average price of $289.63. The stock is now traded at around $340.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 83,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Legato Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,293,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.09%. The purchase prices were between $95.43 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $101.54. The stock is now traded at around $98.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 1,319,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 683.48%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 252,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 95.15%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 614,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 166.87%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 598,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $7.21, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,057,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 176.71%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 142,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY & CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10.25.

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $27.69.

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in FG New America Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.48.

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Software Acquisition Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $10.64.