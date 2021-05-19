Logo
Karpus Management, Inc. Buys DNP Select Income Fund Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Twelve Seas Investment Co II, Sells DUFF & PHELPS UTILITYRPORATE BOND TRUST INC, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Karpus Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys DNP Select Income Fund Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Twelve Seas Investment Co II, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, African Gold Acquisition Corp, sells DUFF & PHELPS UTILITYRPORATE BOND TRUST INC, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Vanguard Growth ETF, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Karpus Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Karpus Management, Inc. owns 211 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Karpus Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/karpus+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Karpus Management, Inc.
  1. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK) - 13,753,751 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.34%
  2. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) - 1,319,088 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.09%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 326,527 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 481,510 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,870,629 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.46%
New Purchase: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 7,367,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twelve Seas Investment Co II (TWLVU)

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Twelve Seas Investment Co II. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 3,445,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: African Gold Acquisition Corp (AGAC.U)

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 3,010,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (SGAM)

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,678,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lennox International Inc (LII)

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lennox International Inc. The purchase prices were between $268.23 and $320.84, with an estimated average price of $289.63. The stock is now traded at around $340.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 83,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Legato Merger Corp (LEGO)

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Legato Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,293,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.09%. The purchase prices were between $95.43 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $101.54. The stock is now traded at around $98.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 1,319,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 683.48%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 252,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 95.15%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 614,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 166.87%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 598,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM)

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $7.21, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,057,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 176.71%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 142,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY & CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC (DUC)

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY & CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10.25.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp (AIO)

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $27.69.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Sold Out: FG New America Acquisition Corp (FGNA)

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in FG New America Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.48.

Sold Out: Software Acquisition Group Inc II (SAII)

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Software Acquisition Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $10.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Karpus Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Karpus Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Karpus Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Karpus Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Karpus Management, Inc. keeps buying
