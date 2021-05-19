Karpus Management, Inc. Buys DNP Select Income Fund Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Twelve Seas Investment Co II, Sells DUFF & PHELPS UTILITYRPORATE BOND TRUST INC, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

- New Purchases: DNP, TWLVU, AGAC.U, SGAM, LII, LEGO, PSAGU, TMKR, YSAC, IWM, VBR, CFVIU, FLME.U, EFV, OCAX, TLT, HYACU, HYACU, AGAC, GIGGU, BSN, PGRW, HERAU, BOAS.U, CHI, KIIIU, MSFT, IPVIU, KLAQ, IPVF.U, WARR.U, BRPMU, NAAC, JHB, DHBCU, MBAC.U, RXRAU, INKA, BCAC, TCACU, NRACU, MDH.U, ESM.U, BLTS, ANZUU, KAIR, FSNB.U, LNFA, MACQU, HCCC, SQ, WIW, MYJ, CLAA.U, PAYX, FOREU, ENFA, GHACU, XOM, TWNI.U, AON, JNJ, ACII.U, KMB, GLBLU, NXU.U, ITHX, VOSO, LOW, NUE, JPM, EUSG, AAPL, NSTD.U, SWET, PG, MFM, MMU, MYF, IPVA.U, V, NOVT, FTAAU, PMGMU, CVII.U, RCLFU, CAHC, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, ITQRU,
- Added Positions: BLV, RSP, NRK, BND, SHM, VWO, BFZ, GPM, BSV, VOO, VGK, NEA, IVV, EWY, IWB, VB, ENX, MYC, KTF, VTN, SCD, BBF, NBO, RMT, VEA, ASAQ, RCHG, GDV, MAAC, TMTS, VPL, HD, JCE, NBW, MNP, DIS, MCHI, QUAL, SBI, VPV,
- Reduced Positions: NAD, VUG, EIM, FAM, IIM, USA, DTF, VBK, MYN, MYI, ETY, EFG, RQI, IQI, EOI, SUB, NAN, MHN, INSI, EVM, IDE, EVT, GAM, GF, VGM, HNW, NIQ, CXH, ETAC, GRX, EXG, MIN, MCA, MUE, MFL, MAV, FFA, CII, VBF, VTI, JOF, BGY, NID, VKI, CHN, NHF, IGD, BSE, MGF, HTD, EEM, TWN, RMI, RMI, IEUR, EWJ, IIF, ADX, ACWX, ACWI, HPX, NYV,
- Sold Out: DUC, CCIV, AIO, NIE, FGNA, SAII, ERES, CCAC, HEC, FUSE, AOD, JEQ, FGNA.U, NHA, MIY, AEF, ALUS, SCPE, GOAC, BTZ, BYM, NSH, NSH, WEA, CEV, ACEV, NFJ, BKT, ASAQ.U, AFB, BFY, MUC, IGAC, MAACU, DEH, KSMT, NUM, JHS, SWZ, ACND.U, LCYAU, MUI, MQT, TMTSU, MUJ, BCX,
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK) - 13,753,751 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.34%
- Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) - 1,319,088 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.09%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 326,527 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 481,510 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,870,629 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.46%
Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 7,367,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twelve Seas Investment Co II (TWLVU)
Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Twelve Seas Investment Co II. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 3,445,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: African Gold Acquisition Corp (AGAC.U)
Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 3,010,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (SGAM)
Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,678,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lennox International Inc (LII)
Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lennox International Inc. The purchase prices were between $268.23 and $320.84, with an estimated average price of $289.63. The stock is now traded at around $340.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 83,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Legato Merger Corp (LEGO)
Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Legato Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,293,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.09%. The purchase prices were between $95.43 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $101.54. The stock is now traded at around $98.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 1,319,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 683.48%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 252,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 95.15%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 614,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 166.87%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 598,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM)
Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $7.21, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,057,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 176.71%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 142,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY & CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC (DUC)
Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY & CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10.25.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.Sold Out: AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp (AIO)
Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $27.69.Sold Out: AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)
Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.Sold Out: FG New America Acquisition Corp (FGNA)
Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in FG New America Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.48.Sold Out: Software Acquisition Group Inc II (SAII)
Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Software Acquisition Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $10.64.
