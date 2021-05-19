Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Buys InterDigital Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Ubiquiti Inc, Stitch Fix Inc

New Purchases: IDCC, LGIH, JPM, CVX, LLY,

IDCC, LGIH, JPM, CVX, LLY, Added Positions: ANET, AKAM, PAYX, GNTX, SRDX, MLHR, MIXT, AAPL,

ANET, AKAM, PAYX, GNTX, SRDX, MLHR, MIXT, AAPL, Reduced Positions: SFIX, SNBR, POWI, TJX, PRLB, MANH, ALGN, ADSK, STMP, DLB, GRMN, INTU, ALRM, PLXS, MIDD, PSTG, ISRG, CGNX, OTEX, COG, FDS, MCHP, LSTR, THRM, STRA, VSAT, RCL, SWN, PLT, UAA, GGG, KRNT, JBLU, TREX, IPGP, JWN, INFO, MYGN, IRBT, SNA, MSM, DLX, SPSC, CEVA, ECOM, CARA, CLB, RDHL, CHRS, PRO, CFR, OSPN, EPAY, DLTH, ZUMZ, CASA, SRI, SSYS, NUVA, MDXG, FTK,

SFIX, SNBR, POWI, TJX, PRLB, MANH, ALGN, ADSK, STMP, DLB, GRMN, INTU, ALRM, PLXS, MIDD, PSTG, ISRG, CGNX, OTEX, COG, FDS, MCHP, LSTR, THRM, STRA, VSAT, RCL, SWN, PLT, UAA, GGG, KRNT, JBLU, TREX, IPGP, JWN, INFO, MYGN, IRBT, SNA, MSM, DLX, SPSC, CEVA, ECOM, CARA, CLB, RDHL, CHRS, PRO, CFR, OSPN, EPAY, DLTH, ZUMZ, CASA, SRI, SSYS, NUVA, MDXG, FTK, Sold Out: RP, UI, VAR, TCF, EW, FLDM, CLVS, VKTX,

Investment company Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Current Portfolio ) buys InterDigital Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Paychex Inc, Surmodics Inc, sells RealPage Inc, Ubiquiti Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, Sleep Number Corp, Power Integrations Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc . As of 2021Q1, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc owns 80 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) - 1,984,007 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.5% Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 420,580 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.95% Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 871,277 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02% Garmin Ltd (GRMN) - 1,294,604 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.25% Gentex Corp (GNTX) - 4,758,879 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.26%

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc initiated holding in InterDigital Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.05 and $68.94, with an estimated average price of $65.41. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 667,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $151.7, with an estimated average price of $120.12. The stock is now traded at around $166.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $194.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 202.17%. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $325.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 196,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $112.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,575,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 74.71%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06. The stock is now traded at around $99.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 665,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc added to a holding in Surmodics Inc by 129.39%. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $56.07, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $53.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 326,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc added to a holding in Herman Miller Inc by 431.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.1 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $45.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 265,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold out a holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The sale prices were between $243.13 and $389.88, with an estimated average price of $315.26.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold out a holding in Clovis Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $4.81 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $6.72.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold out a holding in Fluidigm Corp. The sale prices were between $3.94 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $5.49.