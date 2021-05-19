Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Buys InterDigital Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Ubiquiti Inc, Stitch Fix Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Buys InterDigital Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Ubiquiti Inc, Stitch Fix Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Disciplined Growth Investors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys InterDigital Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Paychex Inc, Surmodics Inc, sells RealPage Inc, Ubiquiti Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, Sleep Number Corp, Power Integrations Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc . As of 2021Q1, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc owns 80 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/disciplined+growth+investors+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC
  1. Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) - 1,984,007 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.5%
  2. Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 420,580 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.95%
  3. Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 871,277 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02%
  4. Garmin Ltd (GRMN) - 1,294,604 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.25%
  5. Gentex Corp (GNTX) - 4,758,879 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.26%
New Purchase: InterDigital Inc (IDCC)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc initiated holding in InterDigital Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.05 and $68.94, with an estimated average price of $65.41. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 667,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $151.7, with an estimated average price of $120.12. The stock is now traded at around $166.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $194.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 202.17%. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $325.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 196,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $112.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,575,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 74.71%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06. The stock is now traded at around $99.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 665,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Surmodics Inc (SRDX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc added to a holding in Surmodics Inc by 129.39%. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $56.07, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $53.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 326,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc added to a holding in Herman Miller Inc by 431.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.1 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $45.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 265,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold out a holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The sale prices were between $243.13 and $389.88, with an estimated average price of $315.26.

Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18.

Sold Out: Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold out a holding in Clovis Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $4.81 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $6.72.

Sold Out: Fluidigm Corp (FLDM)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold out a holding in Fluidigm Corp. The sale prices were between $3.94 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $5.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC . Also check out:

1. DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider