Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Buys InterDigital Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Ubiquiti Inc, Stitch Fix Inc

- New Purchases: IDCC, LGIH, JPM, CVX, LLY,
- Added Positions: ANET, AKAM, PAYX, GNTX, SRDX, MLHR, MIXT, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: SFIX, SNBR, POWI, TJX, PRLB, MANH, ALGN, ADSK, STMP, DLB, GRMN, INTU, ALRM, PLXS, MIDD, PSTG, ISRG, CGNX, OTEX, COG, FDS, MCHP, LSTR, THRM, STRA, VSAT, RCL, SWN, PLT, UAA, GGG, KRNT, JBLU, TREX, IPGP, JWN, INFO, MYGN, IRBT, SNA, MSM, DLX, SPSC, CEVA, ECOM, CARA, CLB, RDHL, CHRS, PRO, CFR, OSPN, EPAY, DLTH, ZUMZ, CASA, SRI, SSYS, NUVA, MDXG, FTK,
- Sold Out: RP, UI, VAR, TCF, EW, FLDM, CLVS, VKTX,
For the details of DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/disciplined+growth+investors+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC
- Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) - 1,984,007 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.5%
- Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 420,580 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.95%
- Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 871,277 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02%
- Garmin Ltd (GRMN) - 1,294,604 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.25%
- Gentex Corp (GNTX) - 4,758,879 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.26%
Disciplined Growth Investors Inc initiated holding in InterDigital Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.05 and $68.94, with an estimated average price of $65.41. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 667,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)
Disciplined Growth Investors Inc initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $151.7, with an estimated average price of $120.12. The stock is now traded at around $166.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Disciplined Growth Investors Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Disciplined Growth Investors Inc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $194.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Disciplined Growth Investors Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Disciplined Growth Investors Inc added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 202.17%. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $325.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 196,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Disciplined Growth Investors Inc added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $112.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,575,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Disciplined Growth Investors Inc added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 74.71%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06. The stock is now traded at around $99.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 665,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Surmodics Inc (SRDX)
Disciplined Growth Investors Inc added to a holding in Surmodics Inc by 129.39%. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $56.07, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $53.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 326,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)
Disciplined Growth Investors Inc added to a holding in Herman Miller Inc by 431.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.1 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $45.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 265,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)
Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold out a holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The sale prices were between $243.13 and $389.88, with an estimated average price of $315.26.Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18.Sold Out: Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)
Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold out a holding in Clovis Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $4.81 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $6.72.Sold Out: Fluidigm Corp (FLDM)
Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold out a holding in Fluidigm Corp. The sale prices were between $3.94 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $5.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC . Also check out:
1. DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment