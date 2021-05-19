Peconic Partners Llc Buys Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Sells General Motors Co, Cheniere Energy Inc, EOG Resources Inc

New Purchases: CBRL, SLAB, TWTR, FCX, IMAX, CAKE, DRI, C, XLE, DIS, FANG, SWN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Peconic Partners Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Silicon Laboratories Inc, Twitter Inc, sells General Motors Co, Cheniere Energy Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peconic Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Peconic Partners Llc owns 56 stocks with a total value of $953 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 5,682,654 shares, 52.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40% WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 1,740,716 shares, 15.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 727,665 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.52% MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 426,557 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 1,800,000 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 620.00%

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.53 and $173.54, with an estimated average price of $152.22. The stock is now traded at around $160.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 66,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.35 and $162.84, with an estimated average price of $143.57. The stock is now traded at around $124.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 80,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 322,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Imax Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.6 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $19.91. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.41 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $58.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 72,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 620.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in Dycom Industries Inc by 43.52%. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $100.78, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $90.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 727,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $182.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36.

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8.

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89.

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84.