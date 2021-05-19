Peconic Partners Llc Buys Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Sells General Motors Co, Cheniere Energy Inc, EOG Resources Inc

- New Purchases: CBRL, SLAB, TWTR, FCX, IMAX, CAKE, DRI, C, XLE, DIS, FANG, SWN,
- Added Positions: CLF, PWR, DY, WCC, TECK, CCI, SBAC, CVX, MSOS, COMM,
- Reduced Positions: GM, EOG, ETRN, GOOGL, IBB, IWM, NEE, PRIM, TLRY, TLRY, FTK,
- Sold Out: LNG, LVS, LUV, TFC, FITB, PXD, MPC, CLR, VLO, ALK, DISH, USB, PNC, HFC, RF, MSFT, AMZN, HD, AEIS, MGY, WMT,
These are the top 5 holdings of PECONIC PARTNERS LLC
- Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 5,682,654 shares, 52.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40%
- WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 1,740,716 shares, 15.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
- Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 727,665 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.52%
- MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 426,557 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 1,800,000 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 620.00%
Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.53 and $173.54, with an estimated average price of $152.22. The stock is now traded at around $160.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 66,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)
Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.35 and $162.84, with an estimated average price of $143.57. The stock is now traded at around $124.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 80,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 322,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Imax Corp (IMAX)
Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Imax Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.6 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $19.91. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)
Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.41 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $58.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 72,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 620.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)
Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in Dycom Industries Inc by 43.52%. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $100.78, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $90.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 727,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $182.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8.Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89.Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84.
