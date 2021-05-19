Peconic Partners Llc Buys Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Sells General Motors Co, Cheniere Energy Inc, EOG Resources Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Peconic Partners Llc Buys Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Sells General Motors Co, Cheniere Energy Inc, EOG Resources Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Peconic Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Silicon Laboratories Inc, Twitter Inc, sells General Motors Co, Cheniere Energy Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peconic Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Peconic Partners Llc owns 56 stocks with a total value of $953 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PECONIC PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peconic+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PECONIC PARTNERS LLC
  1. Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 5,682,654 shares, 52.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40%
  2. WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 1,740,716 shares, 15.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  3. Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 727,665 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.52%
  4. MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 426,557 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  5. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 1,800,000 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 620.00%
New Purchase: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.53 and $173.54, with an estimated average price of $152.22. The stock is now traded at around $160.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 66,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.35 and $162.84, with an estimated average price of $143.57. The stock is now traded at around $124.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 80,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 322,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Imax Corp (IMAX)

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Imax Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.6 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $19.91. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.41 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $58.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 72,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 620.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in Dycom Industries Inc by 43.52%. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $100.78, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $90.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 727,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $182.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8.

Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of PECONIC PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:

1. PECONIC PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PECONIC PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PECONIC PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PECONIC PARTNERS LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider