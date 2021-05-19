Logo
Par Capital Management Inc Buys Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc, Groupon Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells DaVita Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Boston, MA, based Investment company Par Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc, Groupon Inc, Airbnb Inc, State Street Corporation, American Express Co, sells DaVita Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, Carvana Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Par Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Par Capital Management Inc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/par+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) - 11,572,046 shares, 14.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  2. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 3,344,417 shares, 13.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  3. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 150,000 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.41%
  4. Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 7,400,000 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47%
  5. United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - 5,000,000 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.13%
New Purchase: Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY)

Par Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.25 and $36.38, with an estimated average price of $33.92. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 2,216,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Groupon Inc (GRPN)

Par Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Groupon Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.94 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $43.16. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,254,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Par Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)

Par Capital Management Inc initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $84.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Par Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)

Par Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Green Dot Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 311,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Par Capital Management Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 455.56%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Par Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 78.09%. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $115.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 115,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CarGurus Inc (CARG)

Par Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CarGurus Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $35.61, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)

Par Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.01.

Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Par Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92.

Sold Out: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)

Par Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $35.44 and $75, with an estimated average price of $51.56.



