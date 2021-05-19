Logo
Fred Alger Management Inc Buys BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Capri Holdings, MGM Resorts International, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Facebook Inc, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Fred Alger Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Capri Holdings, MGM Resorts International, Signature Bank, Applied Materials Inc, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fred Alger Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Fred Alger Management Inc owns 470 stocks with a total value of $38.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fred+alger+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,500,541 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 526,346 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.54%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,745,262 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.76%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 530,143 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.54%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 4,868,032 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88%
New Purchase: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Fred Alger Management Inc initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 4,239,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Fred Alger Management Inc initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 5,198,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Fred Alger Management Inc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,015,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)

Fred Alger Management Inc initiated holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $109.6, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $108.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,502,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Fred Alger Management Inc initiated holding in Vericel Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $59.48, with an estimated average price of $45.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,724,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Fred Alger Management Inc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $168.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 790,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Fred Alger Management Inc added to a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc by 5761.15%. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,443,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Fred Alger Management Inc added to a holding in Signature Bank by 123.02%. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $246.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,494,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Fred Alger Management Inc added to a holding in Square Inc by 547.28%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $203.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 913,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Fred Alger Management Inc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 89.94%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,807,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Fred Alger Management Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 764.99%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,508,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Fred Alger Management Inc added to a holding in Shake Shack Inc by 38.04%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $130.76, with an estimated average price of $114.67. The stock is now traded at around $86.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,842,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Fred Alger Management Inc sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11.

Sold Out: Model N Inc (MODN)

Fred Alger Management Inc sold out a holding in Model N Inc. The sale prices were between $32.06 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $38.51.

Sold Out: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

Fred Alger Management Inc sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Fred Alger Management Inc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: eHealth Inc (EHTH)

Fred Alger Management Inc sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Fred Alger Management Inc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Reduced: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Fred Alger Management Inc reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 65.49%. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. Fred Alger Management Inc still held 1,672,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)

Fred Alger Management Inc reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 44.61%. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Fred Alger Management Inc still held 1,721,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Fred Alger Management Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.76%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. Fred Alger Management Inc still held 10,745,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Fred Alger Management Inc reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 95.16%. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $213.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Fred Alger Management Inc still held 77,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Fred Alger Management Inc reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 54.32%. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $214.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Fred Alger Management Inc still held 1,192,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Cantel Medical Corp (CMD)

Fred Alger Management Inc reduced to a holding in Cantel Medical Corp by 94.43%. The sale prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07. The stock is now traded at around $82.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Fred Alger Management Inc still held 193,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.



