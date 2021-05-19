Fred Alger Management Inc Buys BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Capri Holdings, MGM Resorts International, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Facebook Inc, Apple Inc

New Purchases: CPRI, MGM, DISCA, VCEL, HRI, EXPE, FRPT, SGFY, CHX, SSPK, MEG, SNOW, UPWK, WFC, TRIP, BOOM, TPR, BSY, JYNT, SPT, SEMR, PACK, QTRX, YALA, SRNGU, MKSI, QUOT, DMTK, ELF, KRTX, SI, APPS, NUAN, BTRS, BMBL, A8C3, BRKR, VINP, CAT, PLTR, AZPN, CRL, CTSH, OLO, TCOM, ADI, ESTC, FCX, CHNG, PD, JBL, MGTA, MXIM, ICLK, PAYX, PSTG, SLM, TFX, COMM, TTC, IPGP, HCA, LPLA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Fred Alger Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Capri Holdings, MGM Resorts International, Signature Bank, Applied Materials Inc, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fred Alger Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Fred Alger Management Inc owns 470 stocks with a total value of $38.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,500,541 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 526,346 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,745,262 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.76% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 530,143 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.54% Visa Inc (V) - 4,868,032 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88%

Fred Alger Management Inc initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 4,239,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fred Alger Management Inc initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 5,198,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fred Alger Management Inc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,015,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fred Alger Management Inc initiated holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $109.6, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $108.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,502,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fred Alger Management Inc initiated holding in Vericel Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $59.48, with an estimated average price of $45.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,724,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fred Alger Management Inc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $168.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 790,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fred Alger Management Inc added to a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc by 5761.15%. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,443,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fred Alger Management Inc added to a holding in Signature Bank by 123.02%. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $246.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,494,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fred Alger Management Inc added to a holding in Square Inc by 547.28%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $203.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 913,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fred Alger Management Inc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 89.94%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,807,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fred Alger Management Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 764.99%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,508,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fred Alger Management Inc added to a holding in Shake Shack Inc by 38.04%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $130.76, with an estimated average price of $114.67. The stock is now traded at around $86.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,842,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fred Alger Management Inc sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11.

Fred Alger Management Inc sold out a holding in Model N Inc. The sale prices were between $32.06 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $38.51.

Fred Alger Management Inc sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16.

Fred Alger Management Inc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Fred Alger Management Inc sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77.

Fred Alger Management Inc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Fred Alger Management Inc reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 65.49%. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. Fred Alger Management Inc still held 1,672,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fred Alger Management Inc reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 44.61%. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Fred Alger Management Inc still held 1,721,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fred Alger Management Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.76%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. Fred Alger Management Inc still held 10,745,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fred Alger Management Inc reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 95.16%. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $213.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Fred Alger Management Inc still held 77,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fred Alger Management Inc reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 54.32%. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $214.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Fred Alger Management Inc still held 1,192,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fred Alger Management Inc reduced to a holding in Cantel Medical Corp by 94.43%. The sale prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07. The stock is now traded at around $82.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Fred Alger Management Inc still held 193,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.