Berkley W R Corp Buys Western Midstream Partners LP, Vistra Corp, Crescent Acquisition Corp, Sells The Kraft Heinz Co, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Berkley W R Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Western Midstream Partners LP, Vistra Corp, Crescent Acquisition Corp, Old Republic International Corp, TLG Acquisition One Corp, sells The Kraft Heinz Co, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkley W R Corp. As of 2021Q1, Berkley W R Corp owns 230 stocks with a total value of $636 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BERKLEY W R CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berkley+w+r+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BERKLEY W R CORP
  1. Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 6,000,000 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio.
  2. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 1,999,672 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio.
  3. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) - 862,836 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio.
  4. Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) - 3,265 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.23%
New Purchase: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Western Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $21.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 1,603,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)

Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TLG Acquisition One Corp (TLGA)

Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in TLG Acquisition One Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 591,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOK)

Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 580,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fusion Acquisition Corp II (FSNB.U)

Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 491,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rotor Acquisition Corp (ROT)

Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Rotor Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 402,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA)

Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp by 215.79%. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 1,940,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 179.86%. The purchase prices were between $17.98 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $20.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 743,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Galileo Acquisition Corp (GLEO)

Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in Galileo Acquisition Corp by 86.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,055,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Spartacus Acquisition Corp (TMTS)

Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in Spartacus Acquisition Corp by 86.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 564,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (ACND)

Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp by 165.18%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 157,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Sold Out: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)

Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2.

Sold Out: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOKU)

Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.66.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.

Sold Out: Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC)

Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of BERKLEY W R CORP. Also check out:

1. BERKLEY W R CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. BERKLEY W R CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BERKLEY W R CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BERKLEY W R CORP keeps buying
