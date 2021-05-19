Berkley W R Corp Buys Western Midstream Partners LP, Vistra Corp, Crescent Acquisition Corp, Sells The Kraft Heinz Co, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: WES, VST, TLGA, SVOK, FSNB.U, ROT, NSTD.U, CFAC, MIT, KSMT, PSAGU, ESSC, HCAR, NSTC.U, PDOT.U, ESM.U, WARR.U, NHIC, TWLVU, ITHX, AGAC, SV, MBAC.U, SGAM, JOFFU, TMKR, OEPW, VGII.U, MAAC, HIGA, ENFA, ACQRU, PGRW, ANAC.U, DHCAU, LGV.U, INKA, STRE.U, SRSA, VTIQ, VTIQ, IPVIU, SWET, OCAX, DGNU, FOREU, NXU.U, KURIU, SCOA, GIGGU, MACQU, BRPMU, TWNI.U, CFVIU, GLBLU, ASZ.U, BLTS, CLAA.U, VAQC, FMIVU, GGPIU, DDMX, DDMX, HERAU, VOSO, GPACU, GPACU, FTAAU, FLME.U, AUS.U, TINV, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, BOAS.U, HIIIU, IBER.U, JWSM, NGAC, XPOA, CPUH.U, HYACU, HYACU, BCAC, FTEV.U, IPVA.U, IPVF.U, FAII, BSN, VYGG, FINMU, LOKB, MOTV, ACII.U, COVAU, SCOBU, SCLEU, FSRXU, EPHY, PACX, NDACU, GSAQ, LOKM.U, TSPQ.U, LHC, POW, TWNT.U, ATVCU, HCCC, ADER, FRXB.U, PLMIU, KAHC.U, KVSC, LEGAU, NGC.U, TMAC, SSAA, ATAC, KIIIU, GSEVU, LIII.U, DLCA, PNTM, SLCR, FZT.U, GSQD, FSSIU, NSTB, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, STPC, OHPAU, FRONU, PV, DFPH, BOAC, SPRQ, SVFA, SNRH, CBAH, CENHU, MTAC, EJFAU, FCAX, FVIV.U, NAAC, DNZ, AAC, MDH, FIII, HLAHU, DCRNU, MRAC, ENNVU, TCACU, CHAA.U, FSII, FACA.U, CRU, FACT.U, PRSR, GTPAU, GTPBU, RTPYU, GMII, EBACU, HCII, ACTDU, CSTA, BLUA, HAAC, CAP, HCAQ, CAHCU, PICC.U, APGB.U, IACB.U, PFDRU, ABGI, GIIXU, SBEAU, IVAN, SWBK, GNAC, REVHU, GMBT,
- Added Positions: CRSA, ORI, GLEO, TMTS, ACND, GOAC, CPSR,
- Reduced Positions: CINF, FGNA, CCX, CCX, SAII, AHAC, ETAC, SOAC, DBDR, APSG, NSH, NSH, AACQ, SVAC, IMPX, PRPB, RTP, GSAH, SCPE, IPOD, CRHC, PACE,
- Sold Out: KHC, CCIV, ALUS, SVOKU, DISCK, HEC, LCY, HCARU, ACAM, CFIVU, IPOE, WRB, NOACU, ASPL, FUSE, SFTW, SGAMU, PDAC, MAACU, SVSVU, HIGA.U, FTOC, COOLU, VIIAU, SRSAU, CND.U, DDMXU, DDMXU, SCOAU, HOL, SPRQ.U, XPOA.U, KWAC.U, WPF, FOX, FAII.U, LOKB.U, HAACU, CTAQU, TINV.U, MOTV.U, ALTUU, RAACU, GFX.U, LBTYK, SPFR.U, IACA, ATAC.U, VSPR, DFPHU, CAP.U, CBAH.U, SNRHU, RTPZ.U, CLII.U, MTACU, MRACU, SNPR, HZON.U, RMGBU, AONE.U,
These are the top 5 holdings of BERKLEY W R CORP
- Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 6,000,000 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio.
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 1,999,672 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio.
- Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) - 862,836 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio.
- Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) - 3,265 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.23%
Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Western Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $21.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 1,603,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)
Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TLG Acquisition One Corp (TLGA)
Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in TLG Acquisition One Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 591,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOK)
Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 580,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fusion Acquisition Corp II (FSNB.U)
Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 491,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rotor Acquisition Corp (ROT)
Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Rotor Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 402,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA)
Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp by 215.79%. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 1,940,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)
Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 179.86%. The purchase prices were between $17.98 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $20.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 743,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Galileo Acquisition Corp (GLEO)
Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in Galileo Acquisition Corp by 86.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,055,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Spartacus Acquisition Corp (TMTS)
Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in Spartacus Acquisition Corp by 86.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 564,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (ACND)
Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp by 165.18%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 157,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.Sold Out: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)
Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2.Sold Out: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOKU)
Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.66.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.Sold Out: Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC)
Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.88.
