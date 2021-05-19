Loomis Sayles & Co L P Buys Airbnb Inc, Cummins Inc, Farfetch, Sells AT&T Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Corning Inc

New Purchases: CMI, FTCH, PSTG, MMSI, BOOT, HUBG, TBBK, NSTG, STRO, SIBN, ACHC, PETQ, REPL, AX, COHU, EXPE, HXL, IFF, KBH, LGF.B, FERG, LITE, DAVA, REAL, AZEK, PCYO, ECOM, HMHC, GNK, ACBI, FREE, SRLN, MMM, ABMD, AFL, ALB, AMP, AIZ, AZO, TFC, BK, BIIB, VIAC, CE, SCHW, CTAS, CTXS, CGNX, CTSH, COP, ED, CREE, DVA, D, EOG, EXR, FNF, FE, BEN, HAL, HSIC, JNPR, KSU, KNX, JEF, LPX, MGM, MU, MOH, NFG, NTAP, NUS, OGE, OHI, PNC, PWR, REG, RCL, R, STX, SEE, SWKS, SCCO, LUV, STT, TROW, ARMP, TSN, USB, UHS, VLY, WAB, WBA, WAT, WFC, WSM, XRX, XLNX, ZION, EBAY, VIACA, HBI, WU, FSLR, IPGP, TMUS, TEL, DISCK, VRSK, ST, PHYS, UI, FANG, APAM, HLT, SYF, QRVO, APLE, GNL, KHC, MGP, ATH, ROKU, SE, GH, ESTC, FOXA, PD, AMCR, BILL, OSH, CRC, CHK, AGG,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Loomis Sayles & Co L P Current Portfolio ) buys Airbnb Inc, Cummins Inc, Farfetch, Peloton Interactive Inc, Accenture PLC, sells AT&T Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Corning Inc, NVR Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loomis Sayles & Co L P. As of 2021Q1, Loomis Sayles & Co L P owns 814 stocks with a total value of $76.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,407,567 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% Facebook Inc (FB) - 12,807,664 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% Visa Inc (V) - 14,711,745 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% Deere & Co (DE) - 8,289,596 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% Boeing Co (BA) - 11,651,742 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $259.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 594,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,480,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in Pure Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $28.9, with an estimated average price of $23.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,634,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.56 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $57.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 759,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.86 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $58.73. The stock is now traded at around $74.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 560,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in NanoString Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.38 and $82.96, with an estimated average price of $70.39. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 487,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 637.10%. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,134,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 42.01%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $95.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,085,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $283.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,112,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $382.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 660,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $316.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 950,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 27.99%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $283.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 930,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.84 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $45.22.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $157.79 and $214.34, with an estimated average price of $183.69.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in Veracyte Inc. The sale prices were between $44.47 and $81.38, with an estimated average price of $57.89.