Tanaka Capital Management Inc Buys BeyondSpring Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Mondelez International Inc

- New Purchases: LMT, MU,
- Added Positions: BYSI, AMAT, VIAC, FB, JPM, NXE, PM, AFL, AMZN, NVDA, IONS, QCOM, PEP, SF, MA, TSEM,
- Reduced Positions: ONTO, MDLZ,
For the details of TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tanaka+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,739 shares, 21.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 20,416 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%
- Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 33,458 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 3,210 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Aflac Inc (AFL) - 34,731 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.98%
Tanaka Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Tanaka Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $78.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BeyondSpring Inc (BYSI)
Tanaka Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BeyondSpring Inc by 161.80%. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $15.77, with an estimated average price of $12.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 88,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Tanaka Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 84.02%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 8,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Tanaka Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 34.42%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 33,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Tanaka Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 225.81%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Tanaka Capital Management Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 124.16%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 4,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE)
Tanaka Capital Management Inc added to a holding in NexGen Energy Ltd by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $4.12, with an estimated average price of $3.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 465,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment