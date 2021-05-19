Tanaka Capital Management Inc Buys BeyondSpring Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Mondelez International Inc

New Purchases: LMT, MU,

New York, NY, based Investment company Tanaka Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys BeyondSpring Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Tanaka Capital Management Inc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $36 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,739 shares, 21.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 20,416 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72% Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 33,458 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 3,210 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Aflac Inc (AFL) - 34,731 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.98%

Tanaka Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $78.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BeyondSpring Inc by 161.80%. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $15.77, with an estimated average price of $12.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 88,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 84.02%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 8,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 34.42%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 33,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 225.81%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 124.16%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 4,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc added to a holding in NexGen Energy Ltd by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $4.12, with an estimated average price of $3.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 465,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.