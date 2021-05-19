Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc Buys Corning Inc, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc, Box Inc, Sells Trimble Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Support.com Inc

New Purchases: ADP,

Reduced Positions: TRMB, MSFT, DIS, AJG, FISV, SSD, V, GOOGL, PYPL, TMO, LGND, KMB, PEP, SJM, ATR, ABT, RS, MXIM, AAPL, DUK, PINS, LOW, INTC, MRK, ITW, PG, EMR, DOV, CVX, ACRX, BRK.B, SPY, GILD, NEE, KO,

Sold Out: SPRT,

Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Corning Inc, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc, Box Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, sells Trimble Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Support.com Inc, Chevron Corp, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc. As of 2021Q1, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $827 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,165 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 186,873 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11% SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 625,045 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 148,998 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 261,133 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $192.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in Corning Inc by 429.52%. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 347,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc by 3741.40%. The purchase prices were between $6.62 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $9.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 746,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in Box Inc by 2601.98%. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 382,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 32.27%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $457.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 21,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 356.38%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $234.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 74.35%. The purchase prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold out a holding in Support.com Inc. The sale prices were between $1.96 and $7.1, with an estimated average price of $2.58.