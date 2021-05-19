Logo
Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc Buys Corning Inc, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc, Box Inc, Sells Trimble Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Support.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Corning Inc, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc, Box Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, sells Trimble Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Support.com Inc, Chevron Corp, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc. As of 2021Q1, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $827 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PETERSEN FLYNN & DINSMORE INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/petersen+flynn+%26+dinsmore+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PETERSEN FLYNN & DINSMORE INC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,165 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 186,873 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%
  3. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 625,045 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio.
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 148,998 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06%
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 261,133 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $192.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Corning Inc (GLW)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in Corning Inc by 429.52%. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 347,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc by 3741.40%. The purchase prices were between $6.62 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $9.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 746,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Box Inc (BOX)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in Box Inc by 2601.98%. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 382,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 32.27%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $457.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 21,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 356.38%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $234.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 74.35%. The purchase prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Support.com Inc (SPRT)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold out a holding in Support.com Inc. The sale prices were between $1.96 and $7.1, with an estimated average price of $2.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of PETERSEN FLYNN & DINSMORE INC. Also check out:

1. PETERSEN FLYNN & DINSMORE INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PETERSEN FLYNN & DINSMORE INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PETERSEN FLYNN & DINSMORE INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PETERSEN FLYNN & DINSMORE INC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider