Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc Buys Webster Financial Corp, Hayward Holdings Inc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, Sells Investors Bancorp Inc, BankUnited Inc, Valmont Industries Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Webster Financial Corp, Hayward Holdings Inc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, BJ's Restaurants Inc, Great Western Bancorp Inc, sells Investors Bancorp Inc, BankUnited Inc, Valmont Industries Inc, e.l.f. Beauty Inc, Envista Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc owns 91 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) - 507,274 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.01% Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) - 2,680,611 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.21% G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII) - 3,178,904 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.34% ChampionX Corp (CHX) - 4,020,008 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.28% Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) - 2,067,126 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.76%

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Webster Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $62.37, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $57.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 863,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16 and $17.09, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 2,418,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.1 and $91.91, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $88.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 455,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in BJ's Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $52.36. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 687,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,237,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.88 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $19.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,790,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 6720.35%. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $21.19, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,407,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Barnes Group Inc by 8673.60%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 542,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Paya Holdings Inc by 308.40%. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,827,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in American Assets Trust Inc by 59.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,428,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 83.45%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $158.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 197,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 47.14%. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $84.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 416,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $24.94.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31.39 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $34.02.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Arcosa Inc. The sale prices were between $53.89 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $61.47.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Mueller Water Products, Inc.. The sale prices were between $11.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $12.97.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.5 and $27.52, with an estimated average price of $25.42.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in TFS Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.45 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.47.