Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc Buys Webster Financial Corp, Hayward Holdings Inc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, Sells Investors Bancorp Inc, BankUnited Inc, Valmont Industries Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc Buys Webster Financial Corp, Hayward Holdings Inc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, Sells Investors Bancorp Inc, BankUnited Inc, Valmont Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Webster Financial Corp, Hayward Holdings Inc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, BJ's Restaurants Inc, Great Western Bancorp Inc, sells Investors Bancorp Inc, BankUnited Inc, Valmont Industries Inc, e.l.f. Beauty Inc, Envista Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc owns 91 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cramer+rosenthal+mcglynn+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC
  1. Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) - 507,274 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.01%
  2. Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) - 2,680,611 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.21%
  3. G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII) - 3,178,904 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.34%
  4. ChampionX Corp (CHX) - 4,020,008 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.28%
  5. Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) - 2,067,126 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.76%
New Purchase: Webster Financial Corp (WBS)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Webster Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $62.37, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $57.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 863,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16 and $17.09, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 2,418,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.1 and $91.91, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $88.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 455,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BJ's Restaurants Inc (BJRI)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in BJ's Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $52.36. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 687,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,237,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.88 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $19.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,790,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 6720.35%. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $21.19, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,407,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barnes Group Inc (B)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Barnes Group Inc by 8673.60%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 542,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Paya Holdings Inc by 308.40%. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,827,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Assets Trust Inc (AAT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in American Assets Trust Inc by 59.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,428,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 83.45%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $158.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 197,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: State Street Corporation (STT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 47.14%. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $84.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 416,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $24.94.

Sold Out: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31.39 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $34.02.

Sold Out: Arcosa Inc (ACA)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Arcosa Inc. The sale prices were between $53.89 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $61.47.

Sold Out: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Mueller Water Products, Inc.. The sale prices were between $11.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $12.97.

Sold Out: GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.5 and $27.52, with an estimated average price of $25.42.

Sold Out: TFS Financial Corp (TFSL)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in TFS Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.45 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC. Also check out:

1. CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider