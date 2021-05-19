Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc Buys Webster Financial Corp, Hayward Holdings Inc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, Sells Investors Bancorp Inc, BankUnited Inc, Valmont Industries Inc

- New Purchases: WBS, HAYW, ASH, BJRI, GWB, OCDX, VAC, NVT, AIZ, CTVA, FUL, FOE, CPF, HIW,
- Added Positions: XHR, B, PAYA, AAT, PXD, STT, DIS, SHOO, QCOM, JRVR, RUN, ENV, JELD, BKNG, JAMF, JAMF, DHR,
- Reduced Positions: ISBC, BKU, VMI, NVST, RBC, TMX, NOMD, PTC, LKQ, MC, CLH, CSL, PRMW, AFG, GIII, RPM, BXS, AIT, AGYS, JPM, ASB, RH, CHX, EQIX, BIO, OFC, NI, BKH, CLVT, EXP, OTIS, AMAL, TDY, RGS, TUFN, TENB, SPXC, ATO, MPLN, MORN, SKY, AVTR, STC, CLW, ROG, LPRO, VG, PAE, KEX, SJW, KAMN, AME, AIG, MCHP, VMC, JNJ, MSFT, NEE, CNI,
- Sold Out: ELF, CUZ, ACA, MWA, GCP, TFSL, DOV, PE, CREE, EQC, CFFN, BCOV, TNET, THS, SWX, AVGO, FRTA, AI,
These are the top 5 holdings of CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC
- Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) - 507,274 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.01%
- Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) - 2,680,611 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.21%
- G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII) - 3,178,904 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.34%
- ChampionX Corp (CHX) - 4,020,008 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.28%
- Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) - 2,067,126 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.76%
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Webster Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $62.37, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $57.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 863,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16 and $17.09, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 2,418,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.1 and $91.91, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $88.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 455,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BJ's Restaurants Inc (BJRI)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in BJ's Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $52.36. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 687,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,237,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.88 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $19.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,790,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 6720.35%. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $21.19, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,407,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Barnes Group Inc (B)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Barnes Group Inc by 8673.60%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 542,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Paya Holdings Inc by 308.40%. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,827,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Assets Trust Inc (AAT)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in American Assets Trust Inc by 59.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,428,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 83.45%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $158.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 197,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: State Street Corporation (STT)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 47.14%. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $84.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 416,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $24.94.Sold Out: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31.39 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $34.02.Sold Out: Arcosa Inc (ACA)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Arcosa Inc. The sale prices were between $53.89 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $61.47.Sold Out: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Mueller Water Products, Inc.. The sale prices were between $11.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $12.97.Sold Out: GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.5 and $27.52, with an estimated average price of $25.42.Sold Out: TFS Financial Corp (TFSL)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in TFS Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.45 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.47.
