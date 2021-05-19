Accenture Interactive's Droga5 Expands Global Footprint with Opening of Office in Japan





Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced the expansion of Droga5 part of Accenture Interactive with the opening of an office in Tokyo and plans to open offices in Brazil and China in the next 12 months.





Demand for transformative brand experiences drives the expansion of Droga5 part of Accenture Interactive which includes the opening of a new office in Japan with sights on new offices in Brazil and China in the next 12 months. (Photo: Business Wire)





The expansion comes on the heels of Accenture Interactives recognition as the worlds largest+digital+agency+network for the sixth consecutive year and Droga5 being named Agency of the Decade by leading advertising trade publications Ad Age and Adweek.









Droga5 Tokyo will offer clients in Asia Pacific and around the globe access to the agencys expertise in creativity connected across the entire brand experience, coupled with the full capabilities of Accenture Interactive.









Droga5s expansion is an investment for our clients, in our people and in our belief in the potential of the new disruptive agency model weve pioneered, said Brian Whipple, group chief executive, Accenture Interactive. Brands are built on a series of customer promises ones that are brought to life through creativity, technology and overall by a holistic experience. Our expansion into Japan and, later this year, into Brazil and China gives us an even stronger platform in experience-led transformation globally.









Droga5 Tokyo will be led by a fusion of award-winning local creative talent and long-serving Droga5 leaders who represent the best of the agencys creative culture. Masaya Asai will lead Droga5 Tokyo as its chief creative officer. Recognized by CampaignAsia as Japan/Korea Creative Person of the Year for 2020, Asai brings a unique bi-cultural perspective drawn from his roots in both Japan and the United States. Chris Burgess, who most recently served as Droga5s business lead for Chase and Allstate, two of its largest clients, will serve as general manager. Dan Ng, former brand strategy lead for some of Droga5s most award-winning work, including MailChimp and Facebook, will serve as head of strategy.









"Japan has long been a source of inspiration for anyone creative. It's home to so many brands and visionaries known for their innovation, ingenuity, and integrity, said David Droga, founder and creative chairman of Droga5. It's a natural place for us to open our next gen office. We are grateful and excited for this future."









Droga5 is expanding its global presence and global client base, and it's exciting that it's starting with Japan, said Masaya Asai, chief creative officer, Droga5 Tokyo. The structure of our leadership team at Droga5 Tokyo allows us to be more locally and culturally fluent, so our work will have maximum impact. We're also entering the market standing on the shoulders of a robust and talented workforce at Accenture Interactive Japan that is already helping hundreds of clients grow their businesses by leveraging data, technology and innovation."









Droga5 has been part of Accenture Interactive since being acquired by Accenture in 2019. Together Droga5 and Accenture Interactive have created transformative brand experiences for many of the worlds leading brands, including Accenture, Kimberly Clark, Amazon, Facebook and lululemon.









