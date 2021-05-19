Accenture Interactive's Droga5 Expands Global Footprint with Opening of Office in Japan

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Accenture Interactive's Droga5 Expands Global Footprint with Opening of Office in Japan

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image



Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced the expansion of Droga5 part of Accenture Interactive with the opening of an office in Tokyo and plans to open offices in Brazil and China in the next 12 months.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005429/en/

Demand for transformative brand experiences drives the expansion of Droga5 part of Accenture Interactive which includes the opening of a new office in Japan with sights on new offices in Brazil and China in the next 12 months. (Photo: Business Wire)

Demand for transformative brand experiences drives the expansion of Droga5 part of Accenture Interactive which includes the opening of a new office in Japan with sights on new offices in Brazil and China in the next 12 months. (Photo: Business Wire)



The expansion comes on the heels of Accenture Interactives recognition as the worlds largest+digital+agency+network for the sixth consecutive year and Droga5 being named Agency of the Decade by leading advertising trade publications Ad Age and Adweek.



Droga5 Tokyo will offer clients in Asia Pacific and around the globe access to the agencys expertise in creativity connected across the entire brand experience, coupled with the full capabilities of Accenture Interactive.



Droga5s expansion is an investment for our clients, in our people and in our belief in the potential of the new disruptive agency model weve pioneered, said Brian Whipple, group chief executive, Accenture Interactive. Brands are built on a series of customer promises ones that are brought to life through creativity, technology and overall by a holistic experience. Our expansion into Japan and, later this year, into Brazil and China gives us an even stronger platform in experience-led transformation globally.



Droga5 Tokyo will be led by a fusion of award-winning local creative talent and long-serving Droga5 leaders who represent the best of the agencys creative culture. Masaya Asai will lead Droga5 Tokyo as its chief creative officer. Recognized by CampaignAsia as Japan/Korea Creative Person of the Year for 2020, Asai brings a unique bi-cultural perspective drawn from his roots in both Japan and the United States. Chris Burgess, who most recently served as Droga5s business lead for Chase and Allstate, two of its largest clients, will serve as general manager. Dan Ng, former brand strategy lead for some of Droga5s most award-winning work, including MailChimp and Facebook, will serve as head of strategy.



"Japan has long been a source of inspiration for anyone creative. It's home to so many brands and visionaries known for their innovation, ingenuity, and integrity, said David Droga, founder and creative chairman of Droga5. It's a natural place for us to open our next gen office. We are grateful and excited for this future."



Droga5 is expanding its global presence and global client base, and it's exciting that it's starting with Japan, said Masaya Asai, chief creative officer, Droga5 Tokyo. The structure of our leadership team at Droga5 Tokyo allows us to be more locally and culturally fluent, so our work will have maximum impact. We're also entering the market standing on the shoulders of a robust and talented workforce at Accenture Interactive Japan that is already helping hundreds of clients grow their businesses by leveraging data, technology and innovation."



Droga5 has been part of Accenture Interactive since being acquired by Accenture in 2019. Together Droga5 and Accenture Interactive have created transformative brand experiences for many of the worlds leading brands, including Accenture, Kimberly Clark, Amazon, Facebook and lululemon.



About Accenture


Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services all powered by the worlds largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.



About Accenture Interactive


Accenture Interactive is reimagining business through experience. We drive sustainable growth by creating meaningful experiences that live at the intersection of purpose and innovation. By connecting deep human and business insights with the possibilities of technology, we design, build, communicate and run experiences that make lives easier, more productive and rewarding. Accenture Interactive is ranked the worlds largest digital agency by Ad Age and has been named a Most Innovative Company by Fast Company. To learn more, follow us %40AccentureACTIVE and visit www.accentureinteractive.com.



About Droga5


Droga5, part of Accenture Interactive, is a creative agency with offices in London, New York and Tokyo. From integrated communications and experience innovation to business design, Droga5 exists to build and sustain the most influential brands of the 21st century through creativity. Droga5 was founded in 2006 and has been recognized as Agency of the Year more than 25 times and was named both Ad Age and Adweeks Agency of the Decade (20102019). Droga5 clients include Allstate, Amazon, Biofreeze, Chase, Essentia, The Hershey Company, IHOP, Kerrygold, Kimberly-Clark, lululemon, LVMH, Maserati, Mattress Firm and The New York Times, among others. Visit+Droga5.com or %40droga5 on all social platforms to get to know us better.



This document makes descriptive reference to trademarks that may be owned by others. The use of such trademarks herein is not an assertion of ownership of such trademarks by Accenture and is not intended to represent or imply the existence of an association between Accenture and the lawful owners of such trademarks.



Copyright 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture, and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005429/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment