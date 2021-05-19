The stock of Xero (ASX:XRO, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of AUD 118.12 per share and the market cap of AUD 17.5 billion, Xero stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Xero is shown in the chart below.

Because Xero is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 25.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 24.69% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Xero has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.17, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Xero's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Xero over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Xero has been profitable 2 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of AUD 779.2 million and earnings of AUD 0.128 a share. Its operating margin is 7.27%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Xero is ranked 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Xero over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Xero is 25.1%, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 86%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in Software industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Xero's return on invested capital is -3.48, and its cost of capital is 8.48. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Xero is shown below:

Overall, The stock of Xero (ASX:XRO, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 97% of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Xero stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

