Atlas Mara Limited Announces Restructuring Discussions and Strategic Review

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Atlas Mara Limited Announces Restructuring Discussions and Strategic Review

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Key Highlights:

  • Atlas Mara announces completion of the sale of BancABC Mozambique to Access Bank.
  • The Company announces that it has made significant progress with participating creditors on key commercial terms of a comprehensive debt restructuring for the Company and ABCH. The parties have further agreed to an extension of the Standstill Agreement to May 31 to finalize discussions and binding legal documentation.

TORTOLA, BVI / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara" or the "Company" and including its subsidiaries, the "Group"), the sub-Saharan African financial services group, hereby provides an update on its strategic review and developments in its discussions with bilateral lenders and certain principal holders of the Group's convertible bonds due 31 December 2020.

The Company remains focused on executing the divestiture and partnership transactions identified in its strategic review to maximize value for its stakeholders. Today the Company is pleased to announce that having secured the necessary regulatory approvals and consents and closed on the agreed conditions, the transaction for the sale of its subsidiary in Mozambique was completed, with Access Bank Mozambique having assumed ownership and control for the operations of BancABC Mozambique effective on May 17, 2021.

Regarding the other previously announced transactions, Atlas Mara is making considerable progress on approvals and closing conditions, and will provide further updates to the market as appropriate.

Further to the Company's announcement on 5 May 2021 in respect of its ongoing Restructuring Discussions, the Company and ABC Holdings Limited ("ABCH") have made significant progress with key creditors in respect of the key commercial terms and legal documentation governing the Restructuring (the "Support Agreement"). In order to allow time to finalise these discussions, and the Support Agreement, the Company and the creditors of the Company and ABCH who have entered into the Standstill Agreement have agreed to a further technical extension of the Standstill Agreement until 31 May 2021.

In addition to the above, the Company will continue to engage with those creditors which have not signed up to the Standstill Agreement or agreed to participate in the ongoing Restructuring Discussions in order to encourage them to do so.

These matters relate to the holding companies only and exclude facilities of the Group's operating companies.

Contact Details:

Investors
Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media
Apella Advisors, +44(0) 7818 036 579
Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, deliver excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlas Mara



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648101/Atlas-Mara-Limited-Announces-Restructuring-Discussions-and-Strategic-Review

img.ashx?id=648101
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment