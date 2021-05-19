Logo
Hamilton Lane Expands Institutional and Private Wealth Presence across Europe

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Hires Institutional Private Markets Executive Ralph Aerni to Lead European Sales Efforts

- Adds two Vice Presidents to European Private Wealth team

PR Newswire

LONDON, May 19, 2021

LONDON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced it has expanded its teams servicing both the institutional and private wealth channels across Europe to meet growing demand from a range of investors looking to access the private markets.

Ralph Aerni, Head of European Sales

Managing Director Ralph Aerni has joined the firm as Head of European Sales, leading institutional business development efforts across continental Europe. A seasoned private markets professional, Aerni has nearly 20 years of investment, business development and management experience including as Co-Owner, CIO and Chairman of the Investment Committee of private markets firm SCM Strategic Capital Management, which was sold to Mercer Private Markets in 2015.

At Mercer, Aerni served as global Co-CIO, Chairman of the IC and business development in Europe. Most recently, he was the Head of Business Development at a European investment management firm. He will be spending a significant amount of time in the firm's Frankfurt, Germany office as well as in Switzerland, as he seeks to expand the firm's new client relationships across continental Europe.

Freddie Gore Browne and Rainer Kobler have also joined as Vice Presidents on the Private Wealth distribution team. They will focus on further broadening the distribution of the firm's Global Private Assets Fund ("GPA"), open to high net worth and wholesale investors in parts of Europe (as well as in Australia and New Zealand, Canada, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East). GPA has seen strong demand to-date, growing to US $804 million in assets under management as of March 31, 2021.

Head of EMEA Richard Hope commented: "We have enjoyed a great deal of success in growing our business in EMEA and look forward to continuing to build on that momentum as investors of all sizes increasingly turn to the private markets in search of yield and consistent performance. We are pleased to welcome Ralph, Freddie and Rainer to the team and to expand our senior leadership and presence across the UK and continental Europe, as we help enable access to the private markets across the institutional and private wealth investor universe."

Gore Browne is responsible for capital raising from private wealth channels including private banks and family offices and will be based in the UK. He joined the firm after founding and managing a food business, Prime. Previously, he served as a VP with Pinebridge Investments, where he ran intermediary sales in the UK and France. Gore Browne also worked for Citibank in New York as part of the Mountbatten Program. He holds the Investment Management Certificate from CFA and Equity Portfolio Management from London Business School.

Kobler is responsible for capital raising from private wealth channels, including banks, asset managers and family offices, and will be based in Switzerland. Prior to Hamilton Lane, Kobler worked at Partners Group in Zug between 2014 and 2021, where he was part of the Client Solutions Team covering distribution partners across Europe. He also spent time at a regional Swiss bank. He holds a Master Degree in Banking and Finance from University of St. Gallen (HSG) in Switzerland.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs more than 440 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $657 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $76 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $581 billion in advisory assets, as of December 31, 2020. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different, including risks relating to: our ability to manage growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status; market conditions generally; our ability to access suitable investment opportunities for our clients; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; defaults by clients and third-party investors on their obligations to fund commitments; our ability to comply with investment guidelines set by our clients; our ability to consummate planned acquisitions and successfully integrate the acquired businesses with ours; our ability to manage risks associated with pursuing new lines of business or entering into strategic partnerships; our ability to manage the effects of events outside of our control; and our ability to receive distributions from Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. to fund our payment of dividends, taxes and other expenses.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks that we face, you should refer to the "Risk Factors" detailed in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamilton-lane-expands-institutional-and-private-wealth-presence-across-europe-301294219.html

SOURCE Hamilton Lane

