Veeva Development Cloud Streamlining Drug Development Industrywide

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Unified application suites for clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety eliminate siloes to increase efficiency and improve compliance

PR Newswire

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 19, 2021

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A growing number of life sciences companies are adopting Veeva Development Cloud applications from Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) in an industrywide shift to streamline drug development. More than 650 companies use Veeva Development Cloud applications today, and more than 250 are leveraging multiple Veeva Vault applications across functional areas to enable and connect drug development and manufacturing teams.

Veeva Systems (PRNewsfoto/Veeva Systems)

Veeva Development Cloud brings together suites of unified applications for clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety on a single cloud platform, eliminating organizational siloes. More than 350 companies are accelerating trial execution with Vault Clinical applications, more than 250 are streamlining regulatory processes with Vault RIM, more than 350 are unifying quality management with Vault Quality, and more than 35 are improving pharmacovigilance with Vault Safety.

Vault Connections in Veeva Development Cloud drive cross-functional business processes across the product lifecycle. For example, Connections enable companies to bring together clinical operations and regulatory for faster submissions; quality and regulatory for simplified change control and variation management; and clinical data and operations for real-time visibility into patient enrollment.

"We're dedicated to bringing innovations to market that help the industry accelerate drug development," said Jim Reilly, vice president of Veeva Vault R&D. "Veeva Development Cloud is enabling customers to improve collaboration across teams and speed the delivery of treatments to patients."

What customers are saying about Veeva Development Cloud:

"Managing drug development across multiple siloed systems is no longer sustainable to move with speed and efficiency," said Klaas Boone, senior director, business information systems at argenx. "We're passionate about making what we do better, and using Veeva Development Cloud applications to connect our teams will help drive innovation from clinical trial through regulatory submission and manufacturing."

"Bringing together clinical operations and regulatory submissions enables real-time availability of protocols, investigational brochures, and other key study documents that help us remain compliant," said Dee DeOliveira, global director, regulatory operations at Cerevel Therapeutics. "We're thrilled with how Vault Connections enable collaboration, and we've just scratched the surface on the processes that can be enhanced or automated to speed development."

"We're unifying clinical and regulatory to facilitate information sharing across teams," said Jim Clark, IT Veeva center of excellence leader at Spark Therapeutics. "Having Veeva Vault suites in place, all connected, in the cloud, is critically important to ensure continued development success."

Learn more about Veeva Development Cloud at the upcoming Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Connect Europe, May 20, 2021. The online event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and stay up to date on program details at veeva.com/Summit.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Development Cloud, visit: veeva.com/DevelopmentCloud
Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems
Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 975 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2021. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

Contact:

Deivis Mercado
Veeva Systems
925-226-8821
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veeva-development-cloud-streamlining-drug-development-industrywide-301294609.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems

