Walmart Shares Gain on 1st-Quarter Earnings Beat

Walmart Inc. ( WMT, Financial) released its first-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on May 18.

The retail giant posted impressive earnings and revenue, beating Wall Street's projections courtesy of strong-e-commerce and grocery sales.

The company's shares surged 3.9% in premarket trading to $144.31 following the earnings announcement.

The key metrics

Walmart recorded a net profit of $2.73 billion, translating to a GAAP profit of $0.97 per share. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.69, which was above analysts' estimates of $1.21. Revenue grew 3% year over year to $138.31 billion, which surpassed expectations of $131.97 billion.

U.S. same-store sales grew 6% on the back of strong grocery sales. This was also more than the 0.9% growth analysts were anticipating. Walmart's subsidiary, Sam's Club, experienced comps growth of 7.2%, barring fuel sales.

While the number of transactions plunged 3.2%, the average ticket price rose 9.5%. Due to the pandemic, customers consolidated store shopping trips with larger average baskets and shifted more purchases to online, the company said.

E-commerce sales surged 37% in the U.S., fuelled by online grocery pickup and delivery services as well as robust grocery sales. This was, however, down from the 69% growth reported in the previous quarter. Looking further back, for full-year 2020, e-commerce sales grew 79%.

Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs said the shift in consumers' purchase pattern from offline mode to online mode over the course of the pandemic amounted to "three to five years of acceleration in e-commerce, really in a period of weeks and months."

Response to Covid-19

As a result of the pandemic, customers often refrained from going to the physical stores, which is why digital traffic and curbside pickup gained momentum during the quarter.

The retailer reported that it spent roughly $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter in response to the pandemic. In order to keep pace with the growing demand, the company hired more than 400,000 employees across its stores, clubs and distribution centers.

Sales of the general merchandise category, especially at the start of the quarter, got a boost thanks to government stimulus spending. Biggs believes that another stimulus package can bolster the company's overall sales in the quarter's ahead, given that majority of the Americans have spent a larger chunk of their stimulus checks. Biggs commented:

"When money hits we see spending pick up pretty quickly and I would anticipate if we get another round of stimulus, which is obviously being debated, that we would see something similar."

Guidance

For fiscal year 2021, the big-box retailer eyes revenue growth in the low-to-mid-single digits range. Earnings are projected to grow by high single digits. The company said its capital spending would be $14 billion, which is in line with its previous estimate, as it looks to spend on business logistics and automation.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

