BRI Tops Forbes Global 2000's List for the Most Valuable Companies in Indonesia

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BRI Tops Forbes Global 2000's List for the Most Valuable Companies in Indonesia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 19, 2021

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) ("BRI") today announced it had been named a Forbes 2021 Global 2000 World's Largest Public Company and the most valuable public company in Indonesia. With this prestigious award, BRI reinforces its substantial achievements and international recognition for its business model.

President Director Bank BRI Sunarso

BRI is ranked 362nd among the 2000 world's best public companies. The bank, which Sunarso now leads as the President Director is also included in the Forbes list of World Best Banks 2021.

According to the official Forbes' website, there are six Indonesian public companies listed in the list, and BRI is in the highest position for seven consecutive years since 2014.

"The achievement affirms BRI's commitment to focusing on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sectors. This also strengthens our role and position as a strategic partner for the government helping to recover national economic recovery in Indonesia," said Sunarso, President Director of BRI.

Forbes' Global 2000: The World's Largest Public Companies is sourced from the FactSet Research system, selected from the world's 2000 largest public companies in terms of four equally weighted metrics: sales, profit, assets, and market value.

Despite the challenging market conditions because of COVID-19 pandemic, BRI was still able to record excellent performance. BRI is now ranked 1007 in sales and 529 in profitability, while assets are at 354 and 505 in market value. The bank that is focusing on MSMEs sectors has recorded revenues of around USD 10 billion, with assets reaching USD 107.6 billion and a profit of USD 1.3 billion.

On average, the 2000 companies listed in the Forbes Global 2000 have experienced an increase in market capitalization of 47 percent. Figures show a total of USD 79.8 trillion in market capitalization, with revenues dropping 6 percent to USD 39.8 trillion and profits down 24 percent to USD 2.5 trillion.

For more information, visit www.bri.co.id

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bri-tops-forbes-global-2000s-list-for-the-most-valuable-companies-in-indonesia-301294730.html

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment