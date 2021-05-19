Encision Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

BOULDER, Colo., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encision Inc. (PK: ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM) Technology that prevents dangerous stray electrosurgical burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2021.

The Company posted quarterly net revenue of $2.15 million for a quarterly net income of $116 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $1.78 million for a quarterly net loss of $116 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin on net revenue was 54% in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and 53% in the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter.

The Company posted twelve months net revenue of $7.54 million for a twelve months net income of $585 thousand, or $0.05 per diluted share. Net income included $599 thousand of extinguishment of debt income. These results compare to net revenue of $7.67 million for a twelve months net loss of $198 thousand, or $(0.02) per diluted share, in the year-ago twelve months. Gross margin on net revenue was 52% in the fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020 twelve months.

"Product revenue for our fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 had almost rebounded from pre-COVID surgical procedures levels and increased 8% from our fourth quarter of last year. Total revenue, which included service revenue, increased 21% from our fourth quarter of last year," said Gregory Trudel, President and CEO of Encision Inc. "We continue to be positive as we assess how surgery rebounds from the pandemic. We continue to flex our channel strategy and tactics as we encounter varying degrees of access to our customers."

"Service revenue for our fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 resulted from services performed under a Master Services Agreement with Auris Health, Inc. ("Auris Health"), a part of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies. Under the agreement, we are collaborating on the integration of AEM Technology into monopolar instrumentation produced by Auris Health for advanced surgical applications. This work is ongoing and is reported separately, as service revenue, in our Statement of Operations."

"During the fiscal year, we began selling our AEM 2X enTouch Scissors ("2X Scissors"). 2X Scissors bring new levels of performance and value to the surgical scissor market by combining the best in class performance of our enTouch Disposable Scissors with the economy of a multi-use device. 2X Scissors are a game-changing product that will have a significant impact on the disposable laparoscopic scissor market. Our enTouch Disposable Scissors have long been the surgeon preferred product because of their sharpness and micro-serrations. Our new 2X Scissors provide all those benefits at half the cost per use and reduce hospital waste and the impact on the environment as well. The new thermochromic technology integrated into 2X Scissors lets a hospital know when to replace the scissors with new ones and makes tracking their use simple and easy. Superior performance, superior value, easy to use, and easy on the environment that's what customers want in a disposable scissor. 2X Scissors work perfectly with hot AEM dissection and are also priced to be used for cold dissection. 2X Scissors will open new use segments for us and create an opportunity for customers to standardize on our entire portfolio of Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM) products."

"In February, we entered into an unsecured promissory note under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") for a principal amount of $533,118. Under the terms of the CARES Act, a PPP loan recipient may apply for, and be granted, forgiveness for all or a portion of loans granted under the PPP. Such forgiveness will be determined based upon the use of loan proceeds for payroll costs, rent and utility costs, and the maintenance of employee and compensation levels. We expect that we will achieve the requirements for forgiveness of that note."

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com.

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company's distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delay in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Encision Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share information)





Three Months Ended Years Ended



March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020 Product revenue

$1,918

$1,778

$7,011

$7,670 Service revenue

231



527

Total revenue

2,149

1,778

7,538

7,670

















Product cost of revenue

874

840

3,375

3,666 Service cost of revenue

108



258

Total cost of revenue

982

840

3,633

3,666

















Gross profit

1,167

938

3,905

4,004 Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing

507

482

2,020

2,094 General and administrative

380

373

1,377

1,318 Research and development

126

181

569

748 Total operating expenses

1,013

1,036

3,966

4,160 Operating income (loss)

154

(98)

(61)

(156) Interest expense, extinguishment of debt

income and other income, net

(38)

(18)

646

(42) Income (loss) before provision for income

taxes

116

(116)

585

(198) Provision for income taxes







Net income (loss)

$ 116

$(116)

$585

$ (198) Net income (loss) per sharebasic and

diluted

$ 0.01

$ (0.01)

$0.05

$ (0.02) Weighted average number of basic shares

11,583

11,583

11,583

11,573 Weighted average number of diluted

shares

11,832

11,583

11,768

11,573

Encision Inc. Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands)





March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020 ASSETS







Cash

$1,474

$ 385 Accounts receivable, net

1,024

881 Inventories, net

1,446

1,626 Prepaid expenses and other assets

154

73 Total current assets

4,098

2,965 Equipment, net

266

207 Patents, net

213

228 Right of use asset

1,061

1,317 Other assets

21

20 Total assets

$ 5,659

$ 4,737









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY







Accounts payable

$ 390

$ 445 Line of credit



370 Secured notes

20

Accrued compensation

182

219 Other accrued liabilities

282

96 Accrued lease liability

303

278 Total current liabilities

1,177

1,408 Secured notes

220

Accrued lease liability

927

1,145 Unsecured promissory note

533

Total liabilities

2,857

2,553 Common stock and additional paid-in capital

24,265

24,232 Accumulated (deficit)

(21,463)

(22,048) Total shareholders' equity

2,802

2,184 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,659

$ 4,737

Encision Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)





Years Ended



March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020 Operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ 585

$ (198) Extinguishment of debt income

(599)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

89

138 Share-based compensation expense

33

31 (Recovery from) provision for doubtful accounts, net

(23)

32 Provision for (recovery from) inventory obsolescence, net

31

(11) Other income from release of accounts payable

(56)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Right of use asset, net

63

31 Accounts receivable

(120)

96 Inventories

150

(142) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(83)

36 Accounts payable

1

(134) Accrued compensation and other accrued liabilities

149

(108) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

220

(229)









Investing activities:







Acquisition of property and equipment

(30)

(48) Patent costs

(15)

(6) Net cash (used in) investing activities

(45)

(54)









Financing activities:







Paydown of credit facility, net change

(371)

370 Proceeds from secured notes

153

Proceeds from PPP loans

1,132

Net cash generated by financing activities

914

370









Net increase in cash

1,089

87 Cash, beginning of period

385

298 Cash, end of period

$1,474

$ 385

