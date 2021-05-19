Logo
Encision Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOULDER, Colo., May 19, 2021

BOULDER, Colo., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encision Inc. (PK: ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM) Technology that prevents dangerous stray electrosurgical burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2021.

The Company posted quarterly net revenue of $2.15 million for a quarterly net income of $116 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $1.78 million for a quarterly net loss of $116 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin on net revenue was 54% in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and 53% in the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter.

The Company posted twelve months net revenue of $7.54 million for a twelve months net income of $585 thousand, or $0.05 per diluted share. Net income included $599 thousand of extinguishment of debt income. These results compare to net revenue of $7.67 million for a twelve months net loss of $198 thousand, or $(0.02) per diluted share, in the year-ago twelve months. Gross margin on net revenue was 52% in the fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020 twelve months.

"Product revenue for our fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 had almost rebounded from pre-COVID surgical procedures levels and increased 8% from our fourth quarter of last year. Total revenue, which included service revenue, increased 21% from our fourth quarter of last year," said Gregory Trudel, President and CEO of Encision Inc. "We continue to be positive as we assess how surgery rebounds from the pandemic. We continue to flex our channel strategy and tactics as we encounter varying degrees of access to our customers."

"Service revenue for our fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 resulted from services performed under a Master Services Agreement with Auris Health, Inc. ("Auris Health"), a part of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies. Under the agreement, we are collaborating on the integration of AEM Technology into monopolar instrumentation produced by Auris Health for advanced surgical applications. This work is ongoing and is reported separately, as service revenue, in our Statement of Operations."

"During the fiscal year, we began selling our AEM 2X enTouch Scissors ("2X Scissors"). 2X Scissors bring new levels of performance and value to the surgical scissor market by combining the best in class performance of our enTouch Disposable Scissors with the economy of a multi-use device. 2X Scissors are a game-changing product that will have a significant impact on the disposable laparoscopic scissor market. Our enTouch Disposable Scissors have long been the surgeon preferred product because of their sharpness and micro-serrations. Our new 2X Scissors provide all those benefits at half the cost per use and reduce hospital waste and the impact on the environment as well. The new thermochromic technology integrated into 2X Scissors lets a hospital know when to replace the scissors with new ones and makes tracking their use simple and easy. Superior performance, superior value, easy to use, and easy on the environment that's what customers want in a disposable scissor. 2X Scissors work perfectly with hot AEM dissection and are also priced to be used for cold dissection. 2X Scissors will open new use segments for us and create an opportunity for customers to standardize on our entire portfolio of Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM) products."

"In February, we entered into an unsecured promissory note under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") for a principal amount of $533,118. Under the terms of the CARES Act, a PPP loan recipient may apply for, and be granted, forgiveness for all or a portion of loans granted under the PPP. Such forgiveness will be determined based upon the use of loan proceeds for payroll costs, rent and utility costs, and the maintenance of employee and compensation levels. We expect that we will achieve the requirements for forgiveness of that note."

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com.

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company's distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delay in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT: Mala Ray, Encision Inc., 303-444-2600, [email protected]

Encision Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share information)




Three Months Ended

Years Ended



March 31, 2021


March 31, 2020


March 31, 2021


March 31, 2020

Product revenue


$1,918


$1,778


$7,011


$7,670

Service revenue


231



527


Total revenue


2,149


1,778


7,538


7,670










Product cost of revenue


874


840


3,375


3,666

Service cost of revenue


108



258


Total cost of revenue


982


840


3,633


3,666










Gross profit


1,167


938


3,905


4,004

Operating expenses:









Sales and marketing


507


482


2,020


2,094

General and administrative


380


373


1,377


1,318

Research and development


126


181


569


748

Total operating expenses


1,013


1,036


3,966


4,160

Operating income (loss)


154


(98)


(61)


(156)

Interest expense, extinguishment of debt
income and other income, net


(38)


(18)


646


(42)

Income (loss) before provision for income
taxes


116


(116)


585


(198)

Provision for income taxes





Net income (loss)


$ 116


$(116)


$585


$ (198)

Net income (loss) per sharebasic and
diluted


$ 0.01


$ (0.01)


$0.05


$ (0.02)

Weighted average number of basic shares


11,583


11,583


11,583


11,573

Weighted average number of diluted
shares


11,832


11,583


11,768


11,573

Encision Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands)




March 31, 2021


March 31, 2020

ASSETS





Cash


$1,474


$ 385

Accounts receivable, net


1,024


881

Inventories, net


1,446


1,626

Prepaid expenses and other assets


154


73

Total current assets


4,098


2,965

Equipment, net


266


207

Patents, net


213


228

Right of use asset


1,061


1,317

Other assets


21


20

Total assets


$ 5,659


$ 4,737






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY





Accounts payable


$ 390


$ 445

Line of credit



370

Secured notes


20


Accrued compensation


182


219

Other accrued liabilities


282


96

Accrued lease liability


303


278

Total current liabilities


1,177


1,408

Secured notes


220


Accrued lease liability


927


1,145

Unsecured promissory note


533


Total liabilities


2,857


2,553

Common stock and additional paid-in capital


24,265


24,232

Accumulated (deficit)


(21,463)


(22,048)

Total shareholders' equity


2,802


2,184

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 5,659


$ 4,737

Encision Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)




Years Ended



March 31, 2021


March 31, 2020

Operating activities:





Net income (loss)


$ 585


$ (198)

Extinguishment of debt income


(599)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash

(used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


89


138

Share-based compensation expense


33


31

(Recovery from) provision for doubtful accounts, net


(23)


32

Provision for (recovery from) inventory obsolescence, net


31


(11)

Other income from release of accounts payable


(56)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Right of use asset, net


63


31

Accounts receivable


(120)


96

Inventories


150


(142)

Prepaid expenses and other assets


(83)


36

Accounts payable


1


(134)

Accrued compensation and other accrued liabilities


149


(108)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


220


(229)






Investing activities:





Acquisition of property and equipment


(30)


(48)

Patent costs


(15)


(6)

Net cash (used in) investing activities


(45)


(54)






Financing activities:





Paydown of credit facility, net change


(371)


370

Proceeds from secured notes


153


Proceeds from PPP loans


1,132


Net cash generated by financing activities


914


370






Net increase in cash


1,089


87

Cash, beginning of period


385


298

Cash, end of period


$1,474


$ 385

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encision-reports-fourth-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-results-301294439.html

SOURCE Encision Inc.

