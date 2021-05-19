Logo
DIRECT EQUITY INTERNATIONAL Files 2019, 2020 Annual Reports and Q1 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
WEST LAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / DIRECT EQUITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. a provider of digital marketing services to the regulated hemp and cannabis industry, is pleased to inform shareholders that it has filed its Annual Reports for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and December 31 2020,which the Company did not previously file, and Q1 2021."Our executive team has focused on the task of bringing our reporting up to date, a significant milestone that repositions Direct Equity International for the future", said CEO Robert Milstein. The Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K are available at https://www.otcmarkets.com and on the Company's website https://deqi.info.
Green Touch Awareness, Inc. (Green Touch Awareness, Inc) is an experienced marketing, branding, digital development and asset management company with a portfolio of over 7,500 URLs, possibly the worlds largest Hemp and Cannabis domain name collection. Green Touch has over 500 social media pages with a current net following of over two million. Green Touch is developing in-house projects such as the 420 Product Lab, and is launching The Cannabis Advertising Network, Purple Crown Media and the High Profile Tour. Green Touch offers marketing, branding, webmaster and digital asset management services to Hemp, CBD, Cannabis, Healthy Living and Green Energy clients and partners. "We're in a relatively unique position, as the Hemp and Cannabis sector becomes increasingly digitally dependent on the internet and connectivity, our business opportunities increase", stated COO Eli Tobias.
About Direct Equity International
Direct Equity International, Inc., is a provider of digital marketing, branding and asset management services to the Hemp, CBD, Cannabis, Healthy Living and Green Energy Industries.www.DEQI.info
About Green Touch Awareness
Green Touch Awareness is focused on in-house Business Incubation / Start-up and Project Development, as well as being a Digital Services Company providing Brand Management and Business-to-Business online and offline services to public, private, and non-profit companies.www.GreenTouchAwareness.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements that are based on managements expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions. Words such as expects, anticipates, plans, believes, scheduled, estimates and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to either Direct Equity International, Inc. or Green Touch Awareness or any person acting on their behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements in this press release. Neither Direct Equity International, Inc. nor Green Touch Awareness undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.
Investor Relations:
3835 East Thousand Oaks Blvd
Suite 158
West Lake Village, CA 91362
386-588-9962
SOURCE: Direct Equity International, Inc.


View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648094/DIRECT-EQUITY-INTERNATIONAL-Files-2019-2020-Annual-Reports-and-Q1-2021



