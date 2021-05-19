Logo
Envirotech Vehicles Enters into Factory Authorized Representative Agreement with TLC Truck & Equipment

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Florida-Based Truck Dealership to Promote and Sell Envirotech Products Throughout U.S.

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) (DBA Envirotech Vehicles) a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions (the "Company"), today announced that it has entered into a Factory Authorized Representative Agreement (the "Agreement") with TLC Truck & Equipment, allowing the Pompano, FL based truck dealership to promote, sell and service Envirotech products throughout the United States. TLC Truck and Equipment is required to buy at least one van and one Class 4 or Class 5 truck at commencement of the Agreement. The vehicles will initially be used as demonstration vehicles and may also be sold to customers.

TLC Truck & Equipment sells a broad assortment of trucks and is also Florida's largest independently owned truck rental and leasing company. Additionally, the company offers state-of-the-art maintenance programs for its customers.

"This Agreement not only helps us to establish a physical presence on the East Coast, but also provides us access to TLC's top-tier sales staff and their track record of excellence as a well-respected truck dealer in Florida," said Envirotech CEO Phillip Oldridge. "TLC is the perfect partner for us as we grow given their large established customer base, leasing capabilities, and well-respected maintenance department. Partnerships will be a key strategy to support our growth, and we look forward to continuing to selectively sign deals like this to capitalize on the growing demand for EV commercial and last-mile vehicles."

"We are extremely excited about the opportunity to represent Envirotech products in the eastern regions. Our expertise and customer base in the light and medium duty truck market makes a perfect alliance between the two companies" said TLC Truck and Equipment, Vice President Michael Silveri Jr.

"We completely support the Envirotech products before and after the sale with factory trained technicians and replacement parts in our inventory to offer customers a fast turnaround time if any service issues arise. We also have the ability to service customers locally and nationally through our affiliation with our NationaLease leasing membership that provides service locations nationwide", added TLC Truck and Equipment, President Michael Silveri Sr.

"We think the Envirotech products are a revolutionary, highly developed product that will bring many positive aspects to the industry. Our goal is to aggressively promote Envirotech products and offer the best service possible", stated TLC Truck and Equipment Treasurer Lisa Silveri-Rogers. "We are confident that EVTV and TLC will grow together and make EV commercial and last-mile vehicles a profitable asset for both the producer and consumer. There is good energy between our management teams and we believe our collaboration will produce many exciting results and products now and into the future" Ms. Silveri-Rogers concluded.

About Envirotech Vehicles

ADOMANI, Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles) is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for light to heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com.

About TLC Truck and Equipment

EM Sil Enterprises, Inc. (DBA TLC Truck and Equipment)("TLC") is a family-owned and operated commercial truck dealership located in Pompano Beach since 1986. We pioneered the roll out in the 1980's of Japanese medium duty cab over trucks to the US market. We are very experienced in introducing new truck products into the market with several proprietary patents for specialized truck bodies that we confidently build with pride. Between the sales department, finance department, rental & lease department, parts department, & service department, TLC is your one stop dealership/leasing company for all commercial truck needs.

We believe that what separates us from all other dealerships is our custom fabrication department where we build our own truck bodies and can customize trucks with our vision and innovation to accomplish all our customers' custom requests. TLC is extremely excited that we are helping businesses transition to the way the world is moving. We are pleased to reveal the new addition to our TLC family, Envirotech Vehicles, enabling us to introduce our first electric truck that will additionally be available to accommodate all customers' commercial truck needs. "GO GREEN"!

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI, Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations Contacts:

IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
Telephone: 203.972.9200
Email: [email protected]

Envirotech Vehicles
Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 1205
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: ADOMANI, Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648076/Envirotech-Vehicles-Enters-into-Factory-Authorized-Representative-Agreement-with-TLC-Truck-Equipment

