Aemetis Begins Construction of Centralized Biogas Cleanup Unit to Produce Renewable Natural Gas





Engineering, permitting and equipment procurement completed, and construction underway at Keyes, California site

CUPERTINO, CA, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. ( AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products, announced today that its Aemetis Biogas subsidiary reached a significant milestone by starting construction of the dairy biogas cleanup and compression unit for the Aemetis Biogas Central Dairy Digester Project. The biogas cleanup unit will produce Renewable Natural Gas that meets utility gas pipeline standards and will be utilized as transportation fuel.

This week, construction crews began site preparation and excavation, after which they will pour the cement foundation and then install and connect process equipment. The biogas cleanup unit will be co-located at the Aemetis advanced ethanol plant in Keyes, California, and will be directly connected to the PG&E natural gas pipeline. The company plans to build 32 additional miles of biogas pipeline that will connect over 30 dairies to the gas cleanup unit and utility pipeline.

The $12 million biogas cleanup and compression unit is scheduled to be operational by Q4 2021 to generate utility pipeline quality Renewable Natural Gas, stated Andy Foster, President of Aemetis Biogas. Since September 2020, the first two dairies in the Aemetis Biogas Central Dairy Digester Project have been operating, supplying biogas via a four-mile Aemetis-owned pipeline that is processed through a boiler system to produce heat and power for the Keyes ethanol plant. The new biogas cleanup and compression unit will allow us to supply fuel for trucks and other natural gas vehicles throughout California by injecting RNG into the utility gas pipeline, and via an onsite RNG fueling station being built at the Aemetis Keyes plant.

Beginning construction of the biogas cleanup and compression unit is a significant milestone that will process the biogas delivered by the recently permitted 35-mile biogas pipeline, said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. The negative carbon intensity RNG to be produced by the biogas cleanup unit is scheduled to fuel trucks that deliver animal feed products from our ethanol plant to about 80 local diaries, and biofuel throughout California. Our ability to fuel trucks with -426 carbon intensity RNG is a sustainable operating advantage for dairies and other members of the Aemetis network.

In addition to the two operating dairies, the next phase of the Aemetis Biogas Central Dairy Project is scheduled to complete an additional 15 dairy digesters and 32 miles of pressurized biogas pipeline by the end of Q2 2022, generating an estimated 440,000 MMBtu per year of biogas.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in Californias Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero renewable jet and diesel fuel integrated biorefineries in California to utilize distillers corn oil and other renewable oils to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel using cellulosic hydrogen from waste orchard and forest wood, while pre-extracting cellulosic sugars from the waste wood to be processed into high value cellulosic ethanol at the Keyes plant. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses to produce renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www. aemetis.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the development and construction of the biogas cleanup and compression unit, construction and operation of the biogas pipeline, our compliance with governmental programs, and our ability to access markets and funding to execute our business plan. Words or phrases such as anticipates, may, will, should, believes, estimates, expects, intends, plans, predicts, projects, showing signs, targets, view, will likely result, will continue or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

