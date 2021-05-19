Castle Biosciences to Participate in the Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools, & Diagnostics Summit





Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that management will participate in the Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools, & Diagnostics Summit, May 26, 2021. Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer, and Frank Stokes, chief financial officer, will provide a pre-recorded investor presentation and will be available for virtual one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.









Meetings may be requested exclusively through Oppenheimer. The pre-recorded company presentation will be available via the conference site on May 26, 2021, and on the Castle Biosciences website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.castlebiosciences.com%2Finvestors from May 26 June 16, 2021.









About Castle Biosciences









Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic diagnostics company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (DecisionDxDiffDx-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq). For more information about Castles gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com. Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.









DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.





