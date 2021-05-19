PolyPid Announces Positive FDA Type B Meeting Feedback for D-PLEX₁₀₀ Development Program

FDA Agreed that a Single Pivotal Phase 3 Study is Sufficient for Potential Approval of D-PLEX 100 for the Prevention of Surgical Site Infections in Colorectal Surgery.



Enrollment in Phase 3 SHIELD I Trial of D-PLEX 100 in Abdominal Surgery Continues to Advance; Over 200 Patients Enrolled to Date





PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. ( PYPD), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics, announced today it has received written responses from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to a Type B meeting request that the Company submitted regarding its development plan for D-PLEX 100 .

The FDA indicated that PolyPids proposal for a single Phase 3 pivotal study (SHIELD I), provided the study results are adequate, would provide sufficient evidence of clinical efficacy and safety to support approval of D-PLEX 100 for the prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in colorectal surgery. The Type B meeting was requested following PolyPids receipt of Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for D-PLEX 100 for the prevention of SSIs in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery.

We appreciate the thoughtful feedback from the FDA regarding our clinical program, and we are thrilled with the acceptance of our proposed development plan for the potential approval of D-PLEX 100 , which also reduces overall anticipated costs for the program, said Amir Weisberg, PolyPids CEO. PolyPid is dedicated to tackling the issue of SSIs that accounts for 20 percent of all healthcare-acquired infections in the U.S., resulting in extended hospital stays and readmission, costing up to $10 billion in annual medical costs. We will use the responses provided to progress our SHIELD I trial which continues to enroll patients at the expected rate, with over 200 patients enrolled to date, and we anticipate the availability of top-line results by the end of 2021.

Launched in July 2020, SHIELD I is a prospective, multinational, multicenter, randomized, double blind Phase 3 trial designed to assess the efficacy and safety of D-PLEX 100 for the prevention of incisional SSIs post-abdominal surgery. The primary endpoint of the trial is the combination of incisional SSIs and mortality rate as measured by the proportion of subjects with either an SSI event, as determined by a blinded and independent adjudication committee, or mortality for any reason within 30 days post-surgery. The trial will enroll a minimum of 616 patients, with a maximum of about 900 patients, as defined by the adaptive study design, in more than 60 centers in the United States, Europe and Israel.

About D-PLEX 100

PolyPids lead product candidate, D-PLEX 100 , is a novel drug product candidate designed to provide local prolonged and controlled anti-bacterial activity directly at the surgical site to prevent SSIs. Following the administration of D-PLEX 100 into the surgical site, the PLEX technology enables a prolonged and constant release of the broad-spectrum antibiotic doxycycline, resulting in high local concentration of the drug for a period of four weeks for the prevention of SSIs, with additional potential to prevent SSIs caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria at the surgical site. D-PLEX 100 has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of SSIs in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery. D-PLEX 100 has also received two Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designations as well as two Fast Track designations for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection and for the prevention of sternal wound infection post-cardiac surgery.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. ( PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics. PolyPids proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with medications, enables precise delivery of drugs at effective release rates, over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPids lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of sternal and abdominal surgical site infections (SSIs).

For additional company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

