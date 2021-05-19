Logo
Former MLB All-Star Relief Pitcher and Studio Analyst Mitch 'Wild Thing' Williams To Join VegasWINNERS' New Podcast 'Krush House(TM)' To Give His Picks for the MLB Season

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, is releasing its fifth episode of its new podcast, "Krush House" this Friday evening, May 21st , 2021 on its website www.vegaswinners.com.

KRUSHHOUSE-051921.jpg

image-20210518202024-1.png

"Krush House" features a different sports legend on the show each week and this Friday former MLB All-Star relief pitcher and studio analyst Mitch "Wild Thing" Williams joins podcast hosts Wayne Allyn Root, Frank Nicotero and Angelica Bridges.

Mitch Williams, nicknamed "Wild Thing", is a former relief pitcher in MLB who played for six teams from 1986 to 1997. He was also a studio analyst for the MLB Network from 2009 to 2014. Williams, a left-hander with a high-90s fastball and major control issues, was largely effective, especially in the early part of his career earning 192 saves in his 11 seasons including a career high of 43 in 1993.

Williams will join NBA analyst and sports talk radio host Doug Gottlieb as special guest analysts. Gottlieb played both NCAA collegiate basketball, twice leading the nation in assists, and professional basketball. Gottlieb currently works for Fox Sports after tenures with CBS Sports and ESPN. This week's episode will feature Gottlieb's preview of the upcoming NBA playoffs and Williams commentary and picks for the MLB season.

"I look forward to chatting with Wayne and the "Krush House" crew about baseball. I will be giving my picks for this baseball season. The wild thing' will come out for a visit and it's going to be fun, insightful and WILD," stated MLB analyst Mitch Williams.

"Krush House" posts Friday evenings on https://vegaswinners.com and features the company's CEO Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas Sports Gambling" and "America's Oddsmaker," former Baywatch star Angelica Bridges and comedian Frank Nicotero. To date, "Krush House" special guest analysts have included MLB's all-time hits leader Pete Rose, former NFL Quarterback, NFC Player of the Year and ESPN announcer Ron Jaworski, former NFL Quarterback and ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury, former NBA power forward, center and champion with the Detroit Pistons Rick Mahorn and former 2X NCAA college basketball assist leader and current college and NBA analyst Doug Gottlieb.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.
Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. (www.vegaswinners.com) is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWINNERS is currently licensed as a sports betting affiliate in Colorado and Indiana which enables it to refer customers in return for commission. The company is in the process of filing for licenses in states where sports betting is legal. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. website at https://vegaswinners.com, Twitter at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Winners-Inc-101296508813315/ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winnerskrush/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:
Heather Krug
Heather Krug PR & Marketing
310-463-1415

SOURCE: Winners, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648088/Former-MLB-All-Star-Relief-Pitcher-and-Studio-Analyst-Mitch-Wild-Thing-Williams-To-Join-VegasWINNERS-New-Podcast-Krush-HouseTM-To-Give-His-Picks-for-the-MLB-Season

