Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. Welcomes Board Members

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Claymont, Delaware, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises, Ltd. (OTC Pink: GSPT) announces the appointment of Louis Shefsky and Eliav Kling as board members to the company. In addition to their roles as board members, Louis Shefsky will also take the role as the company President and Eliav Kling will assume the CEO role. Mr. Kling will replace Robert Bernard Klein who previously served as the CEO of the company.

I look forward to creating profitable relationships between investors and our holdings and acquisitions, said Mr. Shefsky, who has over 35 years of experience in the public marketplace.

One of Mr. Shefsky's latest projects was raising funds to produce the movie Shadows of Sofia directed by Kevin Booth. The movie is currently featured on Amazon, iTunes, Microsoft, and other streaming platforms.

Mr. Kling said, Were looking to partner with tech start-ups who are ready to take their company to the next level.

Mr. Kling has over 25 years of experience in the tech industry and the corporate IT world, working for companies like:

Amdocs is one of Israels largest and most prominent high-tech employers servicing the Telecommunication industry.

Elisra Group is an Israeli manufacturer of high-tech electronic devices, mainly but not exclusively, for military use.

Mr. Klings years of experience working with High-Tech companies, in a variety of roles, position him in a great place to direct start-up companies to grow and scale. I am excited to create the environment for start-up companies, provide them with direct access to international network of professionals and help them accelerate their growth, stated Mr. Kling.

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd

Golden Star Enterprises LTD is a publicly traded holding and acquisition company (

GSPT, Financial) interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage our extensive experience in the marketplace and our tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email: [email protected]

www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," expect "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

