Apria to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

INDIANAPOLIS, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apria, Inc. (the Company or Apria) ( APR), a leading provider of integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the U.S., announced that Dan Starck, Chief Executive Officer, and Debby Morris, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, including a fireside chat presentation at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The company will also participate in the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, including a virtual fireside chat presentation at 11:20 a.m. (ET). The webcast links and related presentation materials for these conferences will be available online at https://ir.apria.com/.



About Apria

Apria is a leading provider of integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The Company offers a comprehensive range of products and services for in-home care and delivery across three core service lines: (1) home respiratory therapy (including home oxygen and non-invasive ventilation (NIV) services); (2) obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) treatment (including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services); and (3) negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT). Additionally, the Company supplies a wide range of home medical equipment and other products and services to help improve the quality of life for patients with home care needs. Our revenues are generated through fee-for-service and capitation arrangements with payors for equipment, supplies, services and other items we rent or sell to patients. Through our offerings, we also provide patients with a variety of clinical and administrative support services and related products and supplies, most of which are prescribed by a physician as part of a care plan. We are focused on being the industrys highest-quality provider of home healthcare equipment and related services, while maintaining our commitment to being a low-cost operator. The Company serves over 2 million patients annually and offers a compelling value proposition to patients, providers and payors by allowing patients to receive necessary care and services in the comfort of their own home, while, at the same time, reducing the costs of treatment. Learn more at www.apria.com.

Investor Contacts

[email protected]

[email protected]

Media Contacts

[email protected]

[email protected]