Aspira Women's Health Inc. to Participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Womens Health, Inc. ( AWH), a bioanalytical-based womens health company, today announced that management will participate in and present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 1-3, 2021. Details for the event are below:



William Blair Growth Stock Conference Date: Tuesday, June 1 Thursday, June 3, 2021 Presentation: Thursday, June 3 at 9:00 am ET Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair58/awh/1770080

About Aspira Womens Health Inc.

Aspira Womens Health Inc. ( AWH) (formerly known as Vermillion, Inc.) is transforming womens health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Womens Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1 plus includes our FDA-cleared products, OVA1 and OVERA, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiX testing offers both targeted and more comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Womens Health is delivering a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patients lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development are OVANEX and EndoCheck. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

