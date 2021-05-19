Logo
AzurRx BioPharma to Present at Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference (May 26)

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. ( AZRX), (AzurRx or the Company), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that James Sapirstein, AzurRx President, CEO and Chairman, will present at the Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference on May 26, 2021.

During his live virtual presentation on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 12:28 p.m. EDT, Mr. Sapirstein will provide an overview of AzurRxs business and clinical development programs and discuss anticipated 2021 and early 2022 milestones. Additionally, Mr. Sapirstein and members of the AzurRx management team will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event:Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Time:12:28 p.m. EDT
Registration to View Virtual
Presentation:
https://rockymountain.mysequire.com/

About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. ( AZRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company has a pipeline of three gut-restricted GI assets. The lead therapeutic candidate is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis, currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials. AzurRx is launching two clinical programs using proprietary formulations of niclosamide, a pro-inflammatory pathway inhibitor, FW-420, for grade 1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients and FW-1022, for COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections. The Company is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with clinical operations in Hayward, California. For more information, visit www.azurrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. It is possible that the Companys actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, depending on factors including whether results obtained in preclinical and nonclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be indicative of the final results of the trial; the size of the potential markets for the Companys drug candidates and its ability to service those markets; and the Companys current and future capital requirements and its ability to raise additional funds to satisfy its capital needs. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including a discussion of factors that could materially affect the Companys financial results are contained in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading Risk Factors, as well as the Companys subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

For more information:
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.
1615 South Congress Avenue
Suite 103
Delray Beach, Florida 33445
Phone: (646) 699-7855
[email protected]

Media contact:
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Johanna Bennett/Ingrid Mezo
(212) 375-2665/(646) 604-5150
[email protected] / [email protected]

