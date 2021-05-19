Heat Biologics Announces Multiple Presentations on PTX-35 at the Upcoming 3rd Annual Treg Directed Therapies Summit

DURHAM, N.C., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heat Biologics, Inc. ( HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today announced that PTX-35 will be featured in several presentations and panel discussions at the 3rd Annual Treg Directed Therapies Summit on May 19-20. PTX-35 is a novel, potential first-in-class antibody modulating TNFRSF25 (death receptor 3 or DR3), a receptor that is preferentially expressed by antigen-experienced T-cells.

On Wednesday, May 19th at 4PM EDT, Heat Biologics will present: A Novel TNFRSF25-Agonist for Regulatory T-Cell Expansion. The presenter, Matthew Seavey, Ph.D., Heat Biologics Executive Director of Special Projects, plans to discuss how TNFRSF25-engagement by PTX-35 can expand regulatory T-cells in vivo and reduce disease severity in several animal models of GVHD & inflammatory disease.





On Thursday, May 20th at 3:30PM EDT, Robert B. Levy, Ph.D., Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, will present: Improving Outcomes of Allo-HCT: Manipulating the Regulatory Cell Compartment in vivo to Ameliorate GVHD.





Dr. Seavey will also chair two panels, including: Exploring Key Questions to Advance Understanding of Treg Behavior, and Maximizing Immune Tolerance through Generation of Antigen Specific Tregs.



The 3rd Annual Treg Directed Therapies Summit is focused on targeting and translating Treg modifying therapies and brings together executives and leading researchers from large pharma, biotech and academia to discuss developments in Treg therapies.

About PTX-35

PTX-35 is a novel, potential first-in-class antibody modulating TNFRSF25 (death receptor 3 or DR3), a receptor that is preferentially expressed by antigen-experienced T-cells. PTX-35 is currently enrolling in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with solid tumors.

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system. Heats gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or infectious diseases. The Company has multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110, which has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 trial, and a COVID-19 vaccine program in preclinical development. In addition, Heat Biologics is also developing a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies and cell-based therapies, including PTX-35 and HS-130 in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 on our current expectations and projections about future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs, expectation, and assumptions and include statements such as the planned presentations. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, including the contributions of, the ability of Heat's therapies to perform as designed, to demonstrate safety and efficacy, as well as results that are consistent with prior results, Heat's vaccine platform to provide protection against COVID-19, the ability to enroll patients and complete the clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits, especially in light of COVID-19, Heat's ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to Heat's ability to promote or commercialize its product candidates for specific indications, acceptance of its product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of products, Heat's ability to maintain its license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of its patent estate, its ability to establish and maintain collaborations, its ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund its research and development activities, its ability to continue to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and its ability to retain its key scientists or management personnel, and the other factors described in Heat's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Heat undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.