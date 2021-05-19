Cytokinetics and The ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cytokinetics and The ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and WASHINGTON, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated ( CYTK) and The ALS Association today announced the continuation of their partnership in the fight against ALS. Cytokinetics is a sponsor of the 2021 ALS Roundtables and ALS Focus, a patient and caregiver led survey program to learn about individual experiences with ALS. Cytokinetics is also a Platinum Level Sponsor for initiatives led by The ALS Association Golden West Chapter, including grant funding for care services for people with ALS in the Bay Area.

We are proud to renew our enduring partnership and continue our support for The ALS Association and The ALS Association Golden West Chapter in the fight against ALS, said Diane Weiser, Cytokinetics Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations. People with ALS are still desperately in need of new therapies as they continue to face daily challenges that are exacerbated by the pandemic. We hope to make a positive impact in the fight by potentially starting COURAGE-ALS, our Phase 3 trial of reldesemtiv in patients with ALS, later this year.

In 2021, Cytokinetics will continue to support and participate in several virtual events and initiatives with The ALS Association focused on continuing disease awareness and education, including the 2021 ALS Roundtables, during which patients, caregivers, industry, researchers, insurers and clinicians convene to discuss various topics of importance to the ALS community.

As a supporter of initiatives led by The ALS Association Golden West Chapter for over 10 years, Cytokinetics has participated in local fundraising and awareness events, including the Napa Valley Ride to Defeat ALS and the Silicon Valley Walk to Defeat ALS. Despite the shift to virtual events, Cytokinetics is upholding its commitment to the local community through active participation.

We are grateful to continue our longstanding partnership with Cytokinetics, a company that has consistently shown that their values and goals align with ours. Together we look forward to continuing to improve awareness, education, public policy, and access to care for those impacted by ALS, said Lyles Eddins, Senior Vice President, Development and Field Operations of The ALS Association.

We value Cytokinetics steadfast commitment to The ALS Golden West Chapters mission, said Fred Fisher, MSW, LCSW, President and CEO of The ALS Association Golden West Chapter. The ALS community has been impacted tremendously by the pandemic over the past year, and we are grateful for the continued support from partners like Cytokinetics. We are thrilled to continue working closely with them on events and strategic initiatives at the local level.

About ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that afflicts approximately 20,000 people in the United States and a comparable number of patients in Europe. Approximately 5,000 new cases of ALS are diagnosed each year in the United States. The average life expectancy of an ALS patient is approximately three to five years after diagnosis and only approximately 10 percent of patients survive for more than 10 years. Death is usually due to respiratory failure because of diminished strength in the skeletal muscles responsible for breathing. Few treatment options exist for these patients, resulting in a high unmet need for new therapies to address functional deficits and disease progression.

About The ALS Association

The ALS Association is the only national nonprofit organization fighting ALS on every front. By leading the way in global research, providing assistance for people with ALS through a nationwide network of chapters, coordinating multidisciplinary care through certified clinical care centers, and fostering government partnerships, the Association builds hope and enhances quality of life while aggressively searching for new treatments and a cure. For more information about The ALS Association, visit our website at www.alsa.org.

About the Golden West Chapter of The ALS Association

The Golden West Chapter of The ALS Association serves people with ALS and their families in 31 counties throughout California and in the state of Hawaii, with the goal of advancing the search for effective treatments and cures for ALS. The ALS Association Golden West Chapter is proud to have earned a Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator, Americas largest independent charity evaluator for eight consecutive years. This is the highest rating possible in recognition of the Chapters ongoing commitment to sound fiscal management, accountability and transparency. For more information about ALS and the Golden West Chapter, please visit www.alsagoldenwest.org and follow @alsagoldenwest on social media channels.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is engaging with regulatory authorities in preparation for a U.S. NDA submission of omecamtiv mecarbil, its novel cardiac muscle activator, following positive results from GALACTIC-HF, a large, international Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Cytokinetics is conducting METEORIC-HF, a second Phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil. Cytokinetics is also developing CK-274, a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor, for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies (HCM). Cytokinetics is conducting REDWOOD-HCM, a Phase 2 clinical trial of CK-274 in patients with obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator for the potential treatment of ALS and other neuromuscular indications following conduct of FORTITUDE-ALS and other Phase 2 clinical trials. The company is preparing for the potential advancement of reldesemtiv to a Phase 3 clinical trial in ALS. Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Cytokinetics' and its partners' research and development activities of Cytokinetics product candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks related to Cytokinetics' business outlined in Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cytokinetics' actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:
Cytokinetics
Diane Weiser
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Investor Relations
(415) 290-7757

ti?nf=ODIzOTEwOCM0MTkxMzAzIzIwMDUxMDM=
171b4550-ec9d-4f44-b1e0-da17d8aee61d
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment