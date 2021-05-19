Parsons Awarded $27 Million Contract By Georgia Department of Transportation To Improve I-285/I-20 East Interchange

CENTREVILLE, Va., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (: PSN) announced today that the company was awarded a change order by the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) to continue serving as the owners representative and general engineering consultant for the I-285/I-20 East Interchange reconstruction. The $27 million contract includes concept development, environmental documentation, technical reviews and inspection services.



Georgia DOT is working to deliver projects that will enhance the quality of life for its citizens by creating additional capacity on roads, improving freight movement, enhancing safety, and decreasing travel times and therefore carbon emissions, said Mark Fialkowski, executive vice president, mobility solutions market for Parsons. As we become more interconnected, we implement best practices to address environmental risk as part of our corporate ESG strategy. With more than 10,000 miles of road and highway projects completed around the world, our experts look forward to improving travel for Georgia drivers as we improve the I-285/I-20 East Interchange.

The interchange reconstruction project is part of Georgia DOTs Major Mobility Investment Program, which aims to reduce travel time, relieve traffic, curb pollution and improve safety throughout the state. Parsons has supported this program for four years as part of the I-285/I-20 East Interchange reconstruction general engineering services contract. This contract extension will allow Parsons to continue supporting the program through 2025 and aligns with our mission of delivering a better, more sustainable world.

About Parsons

Parsons (: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how were making an impact.



