Zeev Vurembrand to Join ScoutCam's Board of Directors

OMER, Israel, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScoutCam ( SCTC, Financial), a leading developer and manufacturer of customized micro visual solutions and supplementary technologies, today announced that Mr. Zeev Vurembrand has been appointed to its board of directors. The appointment of Mr. Vurembrand as a director, which adds another independent director to the ScoutCam board, results from a rigorous process to identify prospective directors that will add valuable experience and insight to the board.



Over the past 25 years, Mr. Vurembrand has held a number of senior positions in the healthcare and financial industries. Mr. Vurembrand was previously the Chief Executive Officer of Clalit Health Services Group and Kupat Holim Meuhedet, Israels largest and third largest health care organizations, respectively, Alon Holding Blue Square, and Phoenix Investments. Mr. Vurembrand has also served on numerous boards of directors, including Africa Israel Residence Ltd., Discount Bank, U-Bank, Blue Square Israel and Dikla Medical Insurance Ltd and is presently serving on the boards Bezeq Ltd and Isras Ltd. Additionally, he served on the audit committees of several of these publicly traded companies.

Mr. Vurembrand is a graduate of Technion, Israeli Institute of Technology, where he earned a degree in industrial engineering and management.

We are very pleased to add the support of Mr. Vurembrand to our Board of Directors", said Prof. Benad Goldwasser, the Executive Chairman of the Board. As we prepare for the next level of growth, we are strengthening our board and management teams to better position the company for long-term success going forward.

