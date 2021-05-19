Logo
Infinera Introduces New Suite of XR Optics-powered Coherent Pluggable Solutions

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera ( INFN) announced today that it has expanded its portfolio of open optical networking solutions with a suite of coherent optical pluggables designed to seamlessly address point-to-point and point-to-multipoint transport applications from the network edge to the core. Leveraging innovative XR optics technology, Infineras new suite of vertically integrated ICE-XR pluggables will offer network operators the performance, scale, and efficiency critical to the delivery of differentiated 5G, enhanced broadband, and next-generation cloud and business services. ICE-XR pluggables will support a range of transport rates, including 100G, 400G, and 800G, and utilize industry-standard form factors such as QSFP-28, QSFP-DD, and CFP2 to enable ease of deployment in a wide variety of router and transport devices.

We have been engaged with 100+ network operators globally and the feedback that we have received has surpassed anything I have seen in my 35+ years of experience in successfully bringing game-changing technologies to market, said Dave Welch, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Infinera. Leveraging the innovative capabilities of XR optics, ICE-XR will enable Infinera to create a completely new market with functionality that is uniquely positioned to address the point-to-multipoint traffic demands at the rapidly growing network edge and provide TCO savings of as much as 70%. Additionally, with Infineras deep vertical integration, ICE-XR will enable us to address the rapidly growing market for point-to-point pluggable coherent applications with a differentiated and cost-reduced solution.

ICE-XR builds on Infineras history of delivering innovative, highly differentiated, and vertically integrated coherent optical engines. ICE-XR can be seamlessly software configured between point-to-point and point-to-multipoint operations. When used in point-to-point applications, ICE-XR can enable network operators to benefit from seamless generational upgrades, enhanced performance in capacity and reach, and the ability to utilize pay-as-you-grow service activation. In multipoint applications, ICE-XR can enable network operators to reduce the total number of transceivers in their networks by 50% or more and simplify their network architectures by eliminating electrical aggregation points and driving down capital expense and operational complexity.

XR optics is an open technology initiative with the support of network operators, equipment manufacturers, and subsystem manufacturers.

Initial ICE-XR pluggables are scheduled for release in 2022.

Contacts:

Infinera Media:
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
[email protected]

Infinera Investors:
Amitabh Passi
Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489
[email protected]

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera, LinkedIn and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including that the ICE-XR pluggables offers network operators the performance, scale, and efficiency critical to the delivery of differentiated 5G, enhanced broadband, and next-generation cloud and business services. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infineras business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infineras Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended March 27, 2021 as filed with the SEC on May 4, 2021, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infineras website at www.infinera.com and the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as anticipate, believe, could, estimate, expect, intend, may, should, will, and would or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

