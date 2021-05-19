TuSimple, Giumarra and AWG Join Forces to Move Fresh Produce Using Autonomous Trucks

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TuSimple, Giumarra and AWG Join Forces to Move Fresh Produce Using Autonomous Trucks

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2021

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple today announced a revolutionary new logistics project in the fresh produce industry. In partnership with The Giumarra Companies, a leading international network of fresh produce growers, distributors and marketers, and the Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG), the nation's largest cooperative food wholesaler, TuSimple completed an industry-first test pilot to resulting in faster service, fresher food, and less waste.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/TuSimple Holdings Inc.)

On May 3, 2021, TuSimple picked up a load of fresh watermelons from Giumarra's facility in Nogales, Arizona, and transported the produce across four states to AWG's distribution center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where the fruit was inspected and distributed to Doc's Country Mart and Homeland grocery stores across the state.

The pick-up and delivery of the produce, commonly referred to as "first mile" and "last mile," was done manually with a human driver, while the longest portion of the journey from Tucson, Arizona, to Dallas, Texas, also known as the "middle mile," was done autonomously using TuSimple's self-driving technology. The autonomous portion of the journey covered more than 900 miles. A human driver can complete the entire trip in 24 hours and six minutes, while TuSimple demonstrated its autonomous system can make this trip in 14 hours and six minutes, which is 42% faster.

"Autonomous trucking technology is a real game-changer for us," said Tim Riley, President of the Giumarra Companies, "as its time and cost efficiencies provide us with an enhanced opportunity to supply fresher fruits and vegetables across the United States, particularly to food deserts and rural communities."

While package delivery, large freight carriers and commercial railroads are already leveraging TuSimple's autonomous trucking solutions, one of the most promising applications is within the food industry.

"We believe the food industry is one of many that will greatly benefit from the use of TuSimple's autonomous trucking technology," said Jim Mullen, Chief Administrative Officer at TuSimple. "Given the fact that autonomous trucks can operate nearly continuously without taking a break means fresh produce can be moved from origin to destination faster, resulting in fresher food and less waste."

About TuSimple
TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, China, Japan and Europe. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready Level 4 (SAE) fully autonomous driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading proprietary AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously and consume 10% less fuel than manually driven trucks. Visit us at www.tusimple.com.

About The Giumarra Companies
The Giumarra Companies is a leading international network of fresh produce growers, distributors, and marketers that encompasses a world of freshness. Since its inception in 1922, the Giumarra group of companies has taken pride in a longstanding commitment and tradition of quality, service, and industry leadership to feed the world in a healthy way. Products packed under the company's Nature's Partner label represent some of the highest-quality fruits and vegetables in the marketplace, having met strict standards for food safety, quality control, and flavor. Visit us at www.giumarra.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to future events. Actual results and events may differ from those projected. This news release is made as of the date hereof, and Rio Vista Ventures and undertake no obligation to update or revise this statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Rio Vista Ventures and make no warranty of any kind, whether express or implied, with regard to any products and services and the use of any marketing, branding, research, advertising, licensing, packaging, trademark, software, plans, projections and/or other data furnished to Rio Vista Ventures or their agents by contractors, suppliers, independent contractors and third parties, and included in media placements. Any action you take upon the information contained herein is strictly at your own risk. Rio Vista Ventures and will not be liable for any losses and damages in connection with the use of this statement. The information contained herein does not constitute investment or advice.

Rio Vista Ventures and its respective logos are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of the company. Other products and company names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Giumarra Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tusimple-giumarra-and-awg-join-forces-to-move-fresh-produce-using-autonomous-trucks-301294332.html

SOURCE TuSimple Holdings Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment