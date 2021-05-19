TuSimple, Giumarra and AWG Join Forces to Move Fresh Produce Using Autonomous Trucks

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple today announced a revolutionary new logistics project in the fresh produce industry. In partnership with The Giumarra Companies, a leading international network of fresh produce growers, distributors and marketers, and the Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG), the nation's largest cooperative food wholesaler, TuSimple completed an industry-first test pilot to resulting in faster service, fresher food, and less waste.

On May 3, 2021, TuSimple picked up a load of fresh watermelons from Giumarra's facility in Nogales, Arizona, and transported the produce across four states to AWG's distribution center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where the fruit was inspected and distributed to Doc's Country Mart and Homeland grocery stores across the state.

The pick-up and delivery of the produce, commonly referred to as "first mile" and "last mile," was done manually with a human driver, while the longest portion of the journey from Tucson, Arizona, to Dallas, Texas, also known as the "middle mile," was done autonomously using TuSimple's self-driving technology. The autonomous portion of the journey covered more than 900 miles. A human driver can complete the entire trip in 24 hours and six minutes, while TuSimple demonstrated its autonomous system can make this trip in 14 hours and six minutes, which is 42% faster.

"Autonomous trucking technology is a real game-changer for us," said Tim Riley, President of the Giumarra Companies, "as its time and cost efficiencies provide us with an enhanced opportunity to supply fresher fruits and vegetables across the United States, particularly to food deserts and rural communities."

While package delivery, large freight carriers and commercial railroads are already leveraging TuSimple's autonomous trucking solutions, one of the most promising applications is within the food industry.

"We believe the food industry is one of many that will greatly benefit from the use of TuSimple's autonomous trucking technology," said Jim Mullen, Chief Administrative Officer at TuSimple. "Given the fact that autonomous trucks can operate nearly continuously without taking a break means fresh produce can be moved from origin to destination faster, resulting in fresher food and less waste."

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, China, Japan and Europe. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready Level 4 (SAE) fully autonomous driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading proprietary AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously and consume 10% less fuel than manually driven trucks. Visit us at www.tusimple.com.

About The Giumarra Companies

The Giumarra Companies is a leading international network of fresh produce growers, distributors, and marketers that encompasses a world of freshness. Since its inception in 1922, the Giumarra group of companies has taken pride in a longstanding commitment and tradition of quality, service, and industry leadership to feed the world in a healthy way. Products packed under the company's Nature's Partner label represent some of the highest-quality fruits and vegetables in the marketplace, having met strict standards for food safety, quality control, and flavor. Visit us at www.giumarra.com.

