First Resource Bank's Local Support Efforts Exceed $2 Million

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

EXTON, Pa., May 19, 2021

EXTON, Pa., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since opening its doors for the first time in 2005, First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) has focused on more than just serving the banking needs of individuals and businesses in the Delaware Valley, it's put a major emphasis on supporting the communities it serves.

First Resource Bank is proud to be a community bank that believes in providing exceptional service, managing your banking needs responsibly, and treating you with respect. We are committed to supporting our surrounding towns and neighborhoods. At First Resource Bank, our driving goal is to be your first resource when you want to save, invest or manage your hard-earned dollars, or when you need a lending partner to help you achieve a personal or business goal. (PRNewsFoto/First Resource Bank)

"We are thrilled to share that the Bank recently surpassed $2 million in cumulative donations to local schools, non-profits and organizations," stated Bank President and CFO, Lauren Ranalli.

In addition to monetary support, the Bank routinely organizes community shred events benefitting local non-profits, participates in food drives, and many of their employees donate their time and talent volunteering with business and civic organizations. Over the past year alone First Resource Bank provided $200,000 in educational support, sponsored local non-profit, Good Works Inc., in securing a grant for $160,000 and supported a myriad of other causes in excess of $60,000.

"I am incredibly proud of the Bank's dedication not only to cultivating strong relationships within our community, but playing a vital role in helping it grow," commented Glenn Marshall, CEO of First Resource Bank. "When we donate our time, talent and treasure we equip our community with the tools it needs to prosper and everyone benefits."

About First Resource Bank

About First Resource Bank First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-resource-banks-local-support-efforts-exceed-2-million-301294434.html

SOURCE FIRST RESOURCE BANK

