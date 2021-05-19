Logo
BioLife Solutions Announces Promotion of Caitlin Rice to Global Vice President, Customer Service

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOTHELL, Wash., May 19, 2021

BOTHELL, Wash., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for cell and gene therapies and the broader biopharma market, today announced the promotion of Caitlin Rice to the leadership position of Global Vice President, Customer Service, reporting to Dusty Tenney, President and Chief Operating Officer. Rice is not related to Chief Executive Officer Michael Rice. She was previously the Senior Director, Commercial Support for the evo cold chain management platform.

Cell and gene therapy tools. (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.)

Tenney commented, "Caitlin joined SAVSU Technologies prior to SAVSU being acquired by BioLife. She quickly excelled in establishing robust customer service programs and response protocols to serve a growing base of courier partners and cell and gene therapy companies that trust the evo platform for the management and monitoring of their high value biologic shipments. In her new expanded role, we look forward to Caitlin leading and working with our global customer service organization to implement best practices across our portfolio of bioproduction tools and services."

Caitlin Rice holds a BA degree in public policy and law with honors from Trinity College and a JD degree from the University of Texas School of Law, where she was a School of Law Merit Scholar.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction products and services. Our portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor freeze media and HypoThermosol shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo cold chain management system, Custom Biogenic Systems high-capacity cryogenic freezers, Stirling Ultracold ULT freezers, and SciSafe biologic materials storage. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.savsu.com, www.custombiogenics.com, www.scisafe.com and www.stirlingultracold.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Media & Investor Relations

Roderick de Greef
Chief Financial Officer
(425) 686-6002
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolife-solutions-announces-promotion-of-caitlin-rice-to-global-vice-president-customer-service-301294450.html

SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.

