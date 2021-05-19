Accelerate Diagnostics to Participate in William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 3, 2021

TUCSON, Ariz., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Jack Phillips, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Reichling, will present virtually at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Central Time.

A live audiocast of the session will be accessible through the company's investor relations website at ir.axdx.com . A replay of the audiocast will be available for at least 30 days following the conference.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno system and Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for serious infections. The FDA-cleared system and kit fully automate sample preparation steps, enabling phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in about 7 hours directly from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1 to 2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient's infection, days earlier.

