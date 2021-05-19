ELMS Selects Randy Marion Automotive Group as First Strategic Distribution Partner





Electric Last Mile, Inc. (ELMS or the Company) today announced a new collaboration with Randy Marion Automotive Groups commercial division (RMA) that selects RMA as the Companys first Strategic Distribution Partner to help execute the launch of the Urban Delivery. By partnering with RMA, ELMS believes it can bring the anticipated first Class 1 commercial EV available in the U.S. market to fleet customers of all sizes and geographies across the country.









The agreement between ELMS and RMA, one of the nations largest commercial dealerships, also proposes to cover an order of 6,000 Urban Delivery vehicles subject to the finalization of the commercial relationship. This would represent a significant portion of ELMS initial launch volume through the first half of 2022 for RMAs commercial fleet customers.









Our fleet customers are seeking solutions that both address their sustainability goals and also drive their bottom line, said Randy Marion, founder and CEO of RMA. After presenting the Urban Delivery, the demand from our customers across the country has been overwhelming, and by working with ELMS, we expect we can deliver them the first Class 1 commercial EV in the U.S. market.









We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Randy Marion Automotive Group, one of the largest and most prominent commercial dealers in the country, to combine our anticipated first-to-market Class 1 commercial EV with an established commercial fleet customer network, said James Taylor, co-founder and CEO of ELMS. This is really a new and bold approach by Randy Marion to jump the curve on fleet electrification, and a strong validation of our differentiated business model and expected first mover advantage in the Class 1 commercial EV space.









ELMS further announced that it is working with RMA and several of their long-term fleet customers and others across several industry verticals to initiate trials of the Urban Delivery vehicle. Customers that are scheduled to participate in testing include a California FedEx Delivery Service Provider, a regional plumbing services company, an east coast-based HVAC systems provider, a major university and a southeast produce distributor. ELMS plans to provide more details on customer testing in the near future.









With the Urban Delivery, ELMS is working to deliver fleets the most reliable and efficient last mile solutions, combining integrated deep data analytics, customization and sustainable engineering.









The ELMS Urban Delivery is anticipated to have approximately 150 miles of range and provide 170 cubic feet of cargo space, which is estimated to be approximately 34% more than the current leading gas model in the Class 1 commercial vehicle segment. The Urban Delivery is also expected to be offered at a net price of $25,000 based upon the presently available U.S. federal tax credit of $7,500, giving it a lower expected total cost of ownership compared to existing gas competitors. ELMS also expects to equip the Urban Delivery with a data and connectivity suite to maximize fleet efficiency and plans to customize vehicles through its integrated upfitting operations and partnerships.









In December 2020, ELMS announced its intention to merge with Forum Merger III Corporation (Nasdaq: FIII). Upon closing of the merger transaction, the combined company will be named Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. and the common stock of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol, ELMS. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter.









About Electric Last Mile, Inc.









ELMS is focused on redefining the last mile with efficient, connected and customizable solutions. ELMS first vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is anticipated to be the first class 1 electric vehicle in the U.S. market. The company is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.electriclastmile.com or Twitter @ELMSolutions.









