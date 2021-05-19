Service Properties Trust to Present at the Janney Montgomery Scott Virtual Real Estate & Lodging Conference on May 26th





Service+Properties+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+SVC%29 today announced that Chief Executive Officer John+Murray, Chief Financial Officer Brian+Donley and Chief Investment Officer Todd+Hargreaves will be presenting at the Janney Montgomery Scott Virtual Real Estate & Lodging Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.









The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Companys website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.svcreit.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents-and-presentations. Those interested in participating may register for the event here.









Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada. SVCs properties are operated by third parties pursuant to management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The+RMR+Group+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.









A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.





No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.





